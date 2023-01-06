Reliance Jio Brings 5G to Siliguri, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ludhiana

Reliance Jio has just announced 5G for four more cities, including Siliguri, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ludhiana. Jio has become the first to launch 5G in Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ludhiana. But note that this is not a commercial launch. Jio is still in the beta phase with Jio Welcome Offer. For Siliguri, Jio has become the second operator with 5G as Airtel had already reached with 5G Plus services there. Jio has said that over 72 cities are now enjoying its 5G network services. Jio is deploying 5G SA (standalone), which not all smartphones support yet. However, the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are working to ensure that timely OTA (over-the-air) updates can be sent to their customers to enable Jio's 5G on their devices.

Reliance Jio has Decent 5G Coverage in Madhya Pradesh Now

Jio's 5G network services are now available in all major cities of Madhya Pradesh. Cities including Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur have Jio's 5G. Citizens in Ludhiana would also be happy with the fact that they can now use Jio's 5G. Note that Jio is only inviting select users right now, and users who are not invited by the company won't be able to experience 5G.

However, this is not the case with Airtel's 5G. Since Airtel is deploying 5G commercially, its customers can go and enjoy 5G without any invite if they have a 4G SIM and an active 4G plan. Jio is asking customers to recharge with the Rs 239 plan or more if they want to get the invite. However, once a user is invited, he/she can enjoy truly unlimited data without any worries about data caps. The speeds delivered are 1 Gbps+. Jio is using sub-GHz spectrum as well as mid-band spectrum for providing 5G services to customers in India.

By December 2023, Jio has promised to bring its 5G to every corner of the country.