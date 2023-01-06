Airtel Launches 5G Plus in Rohtak and Hissar

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has launched the 5G Plus network in Hissar and Rohtak. Both these cities are in Haryana, where two more cities, including Gurugram and Panipat, have received 5G from Airtel. So now, a total of four cities in Haryana have 5G Plus service from Bharti Airtel. Airtel has said that its 5G services would be available to customers in a phased manner. The telco is rapidly upgrading from 4G to 5G by deploying 5G NSA (non-standalone). Let's take a look a the areas where Airtel's 5G is currently available in Hissar and Rohtak.

Airtel 5G Plus in Rohtak: Areas Covered

These are the areas where Airtel's 5G is currently available in Rohtak: Baba Mastnath University, Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Model Town, Medical More, Ashoka Complex, Chotu Ram Chowk, DLF Residential Area, Gandhi Camp, Prem Nagar, Babra Mohalla, Civil Road, Mini Secretariat, Tilak Nagar, Mata Darwaja Chowk, Indira Colony, Bada Bazar, Shiv Nagar, Old Bus Stand, Dev Colony, Power House Chowk, Mansarovar Park, Sonipat Stand, Sanjay Colony, and Delhi Bypass Chowk.

Airtel 5G Plus in Hissar: Areas Covered

These are the areas where Airtel's 5G is currently available in Hissar: Model Town, Model Town Extension, Shanti Nagar, Mahavir Colony, Shiv Colony, Bank Colony and Industrial Area.

Airtel 5G Plus services have reached 25 cities now. The telco is not charging any additional cost from the consumers to utilise its 5G networks right now. Customers with 5G NSA enabled smartphones and an active 4G plan from Airtel would be able to consume Airtel's 5G services.

Tarun Virmani, COO – Haryana, Bharti Airtel, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Hissar and Rohtak. Airtel customers in these two cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lightening the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."