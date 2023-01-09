New Tamil Films That You Can Stream on OTT

The Tamil cinema industry was reasonably active the last year, with several significant movies grossing sizeable sums at the box office. Many of these films later became available on OTT platforms, allowing you to view your favourite movie at home. In addition, more films in development are certain to appeal to Tamil cinema fans. So what Tamil films are available or soon be available on OTT? Find out by reading the list of the latest Tamil films:

Gold

Alphonse Puthren is this Tamil-dubbed Malayalam film's writer, editor, and director. Listen Stephen of Magic Frames and Supriya Menon of Prithviraj Productions have produced this crime comedy together. In this tale, Joshi, a mobile business owner, is introduced. Joshi finds an abandoned pickup vehicle in front of his home and wishes to remove it from his property. He quickly learns, nevertheless, that the truck is carrying gold bars.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

DSP

In Dindugal, Vascodagama (Vijay Sethupathi), the son of a prosperous flower shop owner, engages in a violent altercation with the unruly Muttai Ravi. The antagonist is known as Muttai because his family provides eggs to the surrounding region and beyond. The movie's plot revolves around what occurs when the two clashes. Although the film's narrative is rather straightforward, it will be interesting to see how Vijay Sethupathi handles it.

Where to watch – Netflix

Nasir

The narrative centres on Nasir, a middle-aged businessman who enjoys a happy life in a densely crowded ghetto with Fatima, his mother, Taj, his wife, and Iqbal, his nephew. He is a diligent worker who works in a clothing store. He even enjoys poetry and spends his Sundays writing and reciting poems in the style of 1960s Hindi film tunes for his coworkers. Nasir smokes ten beedis a day and consumes four cups of tea. He is moderately pious. With his love of song, kids, friendship, and God, he is a quick romantic who is satisfied with whatever he has. Everything is perfect and in order. But the spread of racial prejudice has other ideas.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Nayanthara – Beyond the Fairytale

The marriage of Nayanthara, a famous actress, is the subject of this narrative. She recently wed renowned director Vignesh Shivan in a spectacular wedding. This film gives viewers an inside look at their lives, marriage, and more as they prepare to begin this new part of their lives. We shall also learn how Vignesh has assisted Nayanthara in realising the full potential of her love and talent as an artist and a woman. Nayanthara, who is renowned for being highly secretive, is said to have revealed her life in this story.

Where to watch – Netflix

Ghosty

Kalyaan directed this film. It tells the tale of a young woman who decides to follow in the footsteps of her late father by becoming a police officer. However, when she seeks to apprehend a criminal who fled her father's imprisonment many years ago, odd things happen to her.

Where to watch – Zee5

Gatta Kusthi

This 2022 Tamil sports drama film, whose English subtitles roughly translate to "tied wrestling," is directed by Chella Ayyavu, who is also its writer. Production responsibilities have been assumed by Ravi Teja, Vishnu Vishal, Shubhra, and Aryan Ramesh through their businesses, RT Team Works and VV Studioz. Veera, a male chauvinist with his own preconceived beliefs about brides, is the novel's main character. He unexpectedly marries Keerthi, who is the exact opposite of what he had anticipated. The story of this film is what occurs next.

Where to watch – Netflix