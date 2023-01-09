Hits From 2022 Regional Films That You Must Watch on OTT

Following a period of hardship caused by Covid-19-related limitations, 2022 provided new optimism for exhibitors and filmmakers, and audiences began rushing to the theatres. The successful content was multilingual, diverse, and pan-Indian in appeal, providing an understanding of the audience's shifting interests.

Here are a few local movies we believe did exceptionally well with both reviewers and viewers in the year 2022 and you should not miss watching them on OTT:

Padavettu

The age of the hyper-local, all-encompassing story is upon us. This Malayalam political thriller, set in a rural North Kerala farming community, hits all the right notes. This film, produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Liju Krishna, tells the tale of a former athlete (powerfully portrayed by Nivin Pauly) who gets caught up in a dishonest political system and ends up being an unusual leader who must deal with sociopolitical issues. This gripping thriller, starring Aditi Balan, Shammi Thilakan, and Shine Tom Chacko, is currently accessible on Netflix.

Kantara

With a plot based on a folk legend that also discusses land and forest rights and the relationship between humans and nature, the Kannada blockbuster "Kantara" has completely changed the rules of success in the film industry. The film, written, directed, and wonderfully headlined by Rishab Shetty and made by Hombale Films, depicts how a Kambala champion finds the strength within to combat an avaricious landlord. The action scenes, music, and cinematography of the movie, which was filmed in Keradi in coastal Karnataka, have received a tone of praise. The movie is accessible through Amazon Prime, Netflix.

Also Read: Telugu Films You Can Stream on Netflix This January 2023

777 Charlie

The popularity of this endearing Kannada film demonstrates that audiences prefer original storylines to tired formulaic movies. The movie, directed by Kiranraj K, shows the emotional connection between a recluse named Dharma (Rakshit Shetty) and his dog, Charlie. However, when Dharma takes in a female stray named Charlie, who provides excitement and adventure to his life, his routine is completely revolutionised. Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, and Bobby Simha have also featured in the Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta-produced movie. The film is accessible on Amazon Prime and Voot and has been dubbed into a number of languages.

Oye Makhna

Ammy Virk and Tania are the stars of this Yoodlee Films-produced Punjabi romantic comedy. Simerjit Singh's film, which debuted in theatres on November 4, is currently awaiting an OTT release. As he travels, the story follows Makhan (Ammy Virk), who has a love-at-first-sight relationship with a female. However, fate complicates matters by scheduling his wedding with a different girl. Guggu Gill, who steals every scene he's in, also appears in the film. In addition, the movie includes chart-topping music, Ammy and Tania's chemistry, and an emotional core that has greatly appealed to family audiences. Sidhika Sharma also appears in the movie. Save this move to your watchlist to be streamed on OTT.

Habaddi

'Habaddi' is a slice-of-life Marathi movie about the beautiful years of young Manya (Karan Dave), who has to overcome numerous obstacles, including speech impairment, to find happiness and vindication in his little hamlet in Kolhapur. A young, stuttering lad becomes a Kabaddi champion to gain the respect of his peers and a chance to meet the girl of his dreams in this Yoodlee Film film, which Nachiket Samant directed. Additionally, starring Vedshree Mahajan, Mayur Khandge, and Rupesh Bane, the movie is currently available on Netflix for watching.

Vikram

This Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed Tamil action thriller is a prequel to the 1986 Kamal Hassan blockbuster. The movie throws light on the drug mafia extending its tentacles across Chennai, and the nation benefits from the star power of Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. The story of the film centres on Agent Vikram's black ops team, who is trying to bring down a narcotics cartel that also killed his son. Raaj Kamal Films International is the production of a fast-paced action movie, which has been dubbed into several languages. Vikram is available on ZEE 5 and Disney+Hotstar.