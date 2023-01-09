Reliance Jio Launches 5G in 10 More Cities

Reliance Jio launched 5G in 10 more cities in India on Monday. The telco has covered cities in multiple states, including Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. The ten cities in these states which will now get 5G from Jio are - Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Prayagraj, Nellore, Tirupati, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Ahmednagar and Nagpur. Customers of Jio in these cities will be able to get 5G services from the telco with unlimited data and 1 Gbps+ speed. Note that only the customers who are invited by Jio would be able to use 5G under the company's Welcome Offer. With this launch, Jio's 5G has reached 85 cities in the nation.

Reliance Jio Welcome Offer

If you are a Jio customer living in one of these cities, you will have to get a 5G SA-supportive phone in order to be able to consume 5G. Then, you need to recharge with the Rs 239 plan or more to become eligible for the Welcome Offer from Jio. Much recently, Jio rebranded the Rs 61 plan as the '5G Upgrade' option and customers on the prepaid plans, which cost less than Rs 239, can recharge with the Rs 61 data-only voucher to become eligible for the 5G Welcome Offer.

Reliance Jio has promised that customers who are extended the Welcome Offer will not have to worry about data usage if they are connected to the 5G networks. Jio also promises customers 1 Gbps+ speeds; however, that won't be the case always. Reliance Jio is deploying 5G SA throughout India and plans to cover the entire nation with its 5G networks by December 2023.

Reliance Jio is deploying its 5G for customers in the 700 MHz and 3500 MHz bands. The telco also has 26 GHz spectrum under its portfolio, but that is likely going to be used for enterprise services.