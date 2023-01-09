Realme 10 4G Launched in India: See Price and Specs

In accordance with expectations, Realme 10 4G has been released in India. The phone is the replacement for Realme 9, launched last year. There is a punch-hole cutout on the left edge of the screen, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor is there for security, twin camera sensors on the back that contains a 50MP primary camera, and squared edges similar to other modern smartphones. The back panel has a distinctive gradient pattern, a 3.5mm audio connection, and the device has support for Hi-Res audio.

Realme 10 4G Specifications

The Realme 10 4G comes equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, a 16MP front-facing camera, and Android 13 OS out of the box. The phone's exclusive compatibility with 4G networks and lack of 5G capability, however, is one of its main flaws for users who want a 5G phone today. However, being a 4G-only phone, it will be relatively more affordable. The chip is coupled with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. This storage can be expanded by a microSD card. There is also support for 8GB of dynamic RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme 10 has a 50MP main camera and a 2MP black-and-white portrait camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP camera on the front. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC rapid charging and charges from zero to fifty percent in just 28 minutes. For security, a fingerprint sensor is positioned on the side. Both Hi-Res audio and a 3.5mm headphone port are present. The device has 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and GPS as connectivity options.

Realme 10 4G Price

The 4GB + 64GB Realme 10 4G price in India starts at Rs 13,999, while the 8GB +128GB variant costs Rs 16,999. Realme 10 4G 4GB + 64GB model is currently beginning at Rs 12,999 as part of an introductory deal. The Realme 10 4G will go on sale for the first time on January 15th via realme.com, Flipkart, and physical stores.