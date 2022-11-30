Airtel Users, Now Pay Rs 699 Instead of Rs 2199 for Wi-Fi, TV Channels and OTTs

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is now allowing customers to get its services at very affordable costs. Not just affordable but in a convenient manner as well. Airtel Black, which is a service meant for consumers who want Airtel's services in multiple segments, including Wi-Fi, TV and OTTs (over-the-top), is bundling services for users at a very affordable cost. Users can either select from the fixed plans that Airtel has curated or build their own custom plans. The most affordable Airtel Black plan at the moment is the Rs 699 plan. This plan doesn't bring any mobile connections to the table but is a good option for consumers who want TV and fiber broadband services. According to Airtel, the Rs 699 plan here actually brings you benefits worth Rs 2199. How? Let's find out.

Rs 699 Airtel Black Plan Brings Benefits Worth Rs 2199

With the Rs 699 plan of Airtel Black, customers get an Xstream Fiber connection with 40 Mbps of speed. The data offered is 3.33TB per month. There's a fixed-line voice calling connection with unlimited calling included as well. Then, the customers also get a DTH (Direct-to-Home) connection with Rs 300 worth of TV channels. Airtel also bundles free OTT subscriptions such as Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream Premium and more. For the DTH connection, Airtel users will get an Xstream Box from the company.

Airtel said that customers could pay Rs 4000 as advance payment to get the hardware for the connection along with the installation for free. The advance paid by the customer will keep getting adjusted on his/her future bills. Further, Airtel said that if you buy a new service under Airtel Black, then you can get it for 30 days at no extra cost (essentially free).

As per Airtel, all this is worth Rs 2199, but the Airtel Black customer can get it for Rs 699 per month + taxes. Note that the 40 Mbps broadband connection from Airtel alone costs Rs 499 per month + taxes. So this deal is definitely a big saver for customers who also want an Airtel Digital TV connection with OTT benefits.