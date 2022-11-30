5G Small Cell Deployment Challenges TRAI Discovered During Pilot

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Small cells require street furniture to be deployed upon. Suitable street furniture is required for 5G small cell deployment. Things such as structural strength, position, power availability, nearby OFC location, security restrictions, etc., play a major role. There are several challenges found by TRAI during the pilot project for deploying small cells in India for 5G. Take a look at them here.

Highlights

  • 5G small cells are going to play a pivotal role in the 5G experience that Indian consumers have in the cities.
  • The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) conducted a pilot 5G small cell deployment project with a few parties.
  • There are complexities when it comes to street furniture, such as issues where there are multiple owners of the same street furniture, complex internal processes for seeking RoW permissions, etc. 

Follow Us

5G Small cell

5G small cells are going to play a pivotal role in the 5G experience that Indian consumers have in the cities. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) conducted a pilot 5G small cell deployment project with a few parties, including the Indian telecom operators, Bengaluru Metro, Smart City Bhopal, and more. The aim of the pilot was to determine the challenges that would arise during the widescale deployment of small cells. Now, TRAI has listed the challenges that were discovered and also has recommendations for solutions. But right now, we will only focus on the challenges; recommendations will be focused on later.

Read More - 5G in India: TRAI Testing the Use of Street Furniture

Challenges for Deploying 5G Small Cells in India

TRAI divided the challenges into different categories for a better understanding. Take a look at all of them below:

A) Challenges Related to Street Furniture:

Small cells require street furniture to be deployed upon. Suitable street furniture is required for 5G small cell deployment. Things such as structural strength, position, power availability, nearby OFC location, security restrictions, etc., play a major role.

B) Challenges Related to Backhaul:

It is also a challenge to determine the backhaul, whether to go with underground OFC or overground OFC or wireless backhaul, terms and conditions of sharing of fiber with authority, etc.

C) Challenges Around Power Provisioning at Street Furniture:

There are issues such as the availability of appropriate power AC/DC at sites. Then there are other things such as metering of the connection, tariff, procedure to get a new connection and more.

D) Challenges Related to Coordination:

There are complexities when it comes to street furniture, such as issues where there are multiple owners of the same street furniture, complex internal processes for seeking RoW permissions, etc.

E) Challenges to Find Suitable Equipment:

It is also a challenge to find suitable equipment which would meet the capacity, coverage and aesthetics requirements of authorities. It is important to choose the radio units of appropriate form factors such as weight and height according to the structural strength of the street furniture.

F) Challenges Related to Aligning Procedures:

There will also be challenges around aligning the rules/procedures/acts being followed by different authorities. This is because small cells were never originally included in the policies as they were not imagined to be used until the time 5G reached near us.

These are all the challenges found by TRAI during the pilot project.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Check Airtel 5G Plus Locations in Gurugram
Airtel announced Airtel 5G Plus service in Gurugram on November 15, 2022. Gurugram is the 10th city to get Airtel 5G Plus services. Check the list of locations where 5G is available in Gurugram.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments