Top Broadband Plans from Airtel Today

To compete fiercely with other internet service providers (ISPs), Airtel offers several broadband internet plans. When it comes to the broadband market, the corporation has one of the highest coverage areas. Additionally, it provides a wide range of advantages to its users, including unlimited data, free voice calls, and more. The provider offers a number of internet options, with prices ranging from Rs 499 to Rs 3,999.

In addition, Airtel Xstream Fiber users can get the Airtel Xstream Box for Rs 1500. The Android box provides five studios, seven OTT apps, over 10,000 movies, live TV, and original programmes. The company also offers a variety of OTT subscriptions, including Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Videos, and others. Let's take a look at the top plans from the company.

Airtel Rs 999 Broadband Plan

The Rs 999 broadband plan, which is also known as the Entertainment plan, offers internet speeds of up to 200 Mbps. In addition to unlimited voice conversations on local and STD networks, the package also includes unlimited data. The broadband package includes Disney+ Hotstar, a free year of Amazon Prime, Xstream Premium, VIP customer assistance, a Wynk Music Premium subscription, and more.

Read More - Airtel Offering 2GB of Free Data to Users

Airtel Rs 1498 Broadband Plan

Airtel provides a high-end broadband service for Rs 1,498 per month. The internet service includes unlimited data and phone calls in addition to speeds of up to 300 Mbps. Additionally, the plan includes a variety of intriguing OTT subscriptions. Amazon Prime, Wynk Music, Netflix Basic, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream are among the services on the list.

Read More: Experience: Airtel Home Delivery of SIM and Doorstep KYC

Airtel Rs 3999 Broadband Plan

The infinity broadband plan, which costs Rs 3,999 per month, is another name for the Airtel Xstream Fiber plan. The broadband plan provides internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps. Unlimited broadband and phone calls on local and STD networks are also included with the plan. A Netflix Premium, Amazon Prime, Wynk Music, Disney+ Hotstar, and Airtel Xstream subscription is also included in the plan.

In case you are looking for an entry-level broadband plan and don't want any major OTT benefits like the ones mentioned with the above plans, then you can just go for the Rs 499 plan from Xstream Fiber. This is a plan that will give you 40 Mbps of speed with 3.3TB of data. You will also get a fixed-line voice calling connection, but you will have to get the instruments yourself.

Airtel is currently one of the largest internet service providers in India and stands very close to taking the second position of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in the wireline segment. Airtel's quarterly report suggests that the company is investing a lot into expanding the fibre to the underserved parts of the country.