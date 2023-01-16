How VPN Can Help Safely Use Public Wi-Fi

Although it can be useful, using public Wi-Fi comes with significant security hazards. When using public Wi-Fi, hackers and cybercriminals have easy access to your personal information, including passwords and confidential documents. Using a virtual private network (VPN) is one approach to keeping oneself safe while using public Wi-Fi (VPN). Your data is protected from malicious users by using a VPN, which encrypts your internet connection and sends your traffic through a secure server.

Check the Encryption Standards of the VPN

When it comes to VPN, there isn't just one kind or service. There are thousands of cloud-based VPN services, each with a particular set of features, especially in this day and age. If you frequently use public Wi-Fi, you should be aware of the encryption practices used there. There are various encryption algorithms and protocol types with different levels of security. You must explain your requirements and select the best option available. Public Wi-Fi is typically regarded as unsafe when utilised for business purposes, and for organisations with remote offices and businesses, site-to-site VPN protocol is advised for the best security possible.

AES-256, a form of symmetrical encryption used by governments and other entities that handle sensitive data, should be the minimum encryption standard your service offers.

Read More - Airtel Offering 2GB of Free Data to Users

Use Anti-Virus Software

Malicious actors and viruses frequently compromise public Wi-Fi connections. A current antivirus programme would be able to warn you of these hazards in the event of any unusual behaviour. By only accessing reputable and well-known websites, you, the user, may contribute to keeping spyware off your device. Although you must follow these general guidelines whenever you are online, their significance is highlighted when using a public Wi-Fi connection.

Read More: Experience: Airtel Home Delivery of SIM and Doorstep KYC

Use a Reputable VPN Provider

When utilising a VPN to access to public Wi-Fi, your level of security depends on the security measures provided by your VPN provider. Before making an investment in any VPN, look into the company's history of user data security and any possible security breaches. The most crucial thing to check for is any awards or certificates they have received in their field, as these will give you important information about how good your supplier is. A VPN service provider should ideally be PCI-DSS compliant, have the ISO 27001 certification, and have the TRUSTe Privacy Seal. It's also essential to have a no-log certification to confirm that they don't record any of your actions.

Make Sure the VPN Is Always On

When activated, a VPN connection encrypts and safeguards all incoming and outgoing data. Even if you've finished using a website or resource, you shouldn't turn off your VPN until you've entirely disconnected from a public Wi-Fi network. Make sure your VPN supplier has the option to keep the VPN active at all times, especially if you use numerous devices. You won't leave sensitive data lying around between switches if you use a VPN from the start to the very conclusion of your session.