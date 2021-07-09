BSNL VPN Services Starting at Rs 390 Available Across India

BSNL has launched a new service for its customers wherein they would be able to enjoy VPN services with very easily affordable monthly costs. As per the advert of BSNL, this service is mainly for corporates and companies who find the need for Virtual Private Networks. The thing to note here is that the VPN service of BSNL will only be applicable on the 3G networks exclusively which is something BSNL has highlighted. This might be purely due to technical reasons as the deployment of a BSNL might further reduce the speeds on the network, and since BSNL has a sporadic 4G coverage in India, the 3G network is what BSNL is relying on for this VPN-enabled service.

Pricing of BSNL VPNo3G Services

When it comes to the pricing of the VPNo3G service by BSNL, the public telco has remarked that it will start retailing at a Fixed Monthly Cost (FMC) of Rs 390. The strong point about the BSNL VPN service is that it is available across India without any exception from Kashmir right down to the South of India. Also, it is worth noting that in its infographic, that BSNL has shared the company has noted that there will be no minimum speed promise unlike its FTTH plans as the speed would depend on the “best effort basis”. The customers will have multiple options to choose from starting at Rs 390, and Rs 450 for 1GB data and speed reduced to 80 Kbps thereafter, right up to Rs 2,000 where the consumers can enjoy up to 37GB of data in FUP.

About VPN

The corporate customers of BSNL can also avail the static IP service with a Rs 1,500 fee. For the unawares, we would like to add that the BSNL VPNo3G is a service that will create a Virtual Private Network for use. A VPN basically creates a private network on a bigger public network which makes the connected devices function as if they are connected on a single LAN connection. This also means increased, security and privacy. The corporate customers of BSNL who would appreciate reliable service, more security and privacy on their networks will find this BSNL offering suitable.