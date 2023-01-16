India to Build Own OS to Compete iOS and Android

A proposal to develop an indigenous mobile operating system and provide users with a more secure experience is apparently being worked on by the Indian government. In addition to providing a safer experience, a new Indian OS would also provide additional options and healthy competition to Google and Apple, according to a top government official who verified this to Business Standard.

Indian Government Developing More Secure Mobile Operating Systems

Currently, Apple's iOS is said to have a very modest market compared to Google's Android, which has a share of over 97 percent. According to the mentioned source, IndOS is the initial name given to it by the government. In order to make side loading of apps safer for consumers, either Google or OEMs should assume responsibility for adding extra security.

The makers of Android smartphones apparently denied giving users security. The businesses claim that all they do is produce the products and provide warranty and after-sale services for them. The OEMs argue that since Google is the maker of Android, it is Google's duty to look out for the security of consumers. Some argue that the government, rather than Google, should make the decision about how to safeguard customers against risky, sideloaded programmes. The most recent development comes at a time when Google India is dealing with a penalty case for its unfair and anti-competitive actions in reference to Android phones. The penalty case is for Rs 1,338 crore.

According to the referenced source, the manufacturers of Android phones think that a "desi" Android operating system will provide users with a higher level of security and protection from dishonest individuals. It has been suggested that Google may eventually face pressure to modify the Android operating system it now uses and that this pressure may start when it is penalised for its anti-competitive behaviour. In exchange for requesting OEMs to include its services and apps on every Android phone, Google is now providing Android OS to OEMs for free.

A senior Indian government official said that India is one of the world's biggest marketplaces for mobile devices. The goal of the government is to develop a safe Indian mobile operating system that might also offer alternatives and competition for iOS's market share and Android's hegemony in India.