atNorth to Build a New 15MW Data Centre Campus in Helsinki

atNorth, the leading pan-Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has agreed to purchase an additional site in Finland which will be converted into a third data center for the company. This represents a crucial achievement in the company's effort to expand and maintain its position as a leader in data center solutions throughout the Nordic region.

Location

The site, which was purchased from Tallberg Group, is located in Sinimaentie, Espoo. Initially, the data center will have a capacity of 15 MW, and it will be operational by Q3 2024. However, the terms of the acquisition are not shared.

Features of the new data center

The facility will consist of heat reuse systems that recycle the residual heat generated by the data center to heat local housing.

Eyjolfur Magnus Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth, "We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in the Nordics with a third site in Finland. With five operational sites across three Nordic countries and two more in development, this acquisition is a critical step in future-proofing our offering and supports our goal to continue to be the service provider of choice in the region."

"As organizations are increasingly seeing the benefits of moving IT workloads to the Nordics, we are committed to extending our services sustainably and efficiently to become the go-to decarbonization platform for today and tomorrow's global organizations".

Launch of FIN02 site

In January, atNorth purchased two data centers in Helsinki from IT services firm Advania, the company it broke away from in 2017. FIN03 is located in Espoo, and FINO1 is in the Vallila area of Helsinki. The total capacity of the two facilities is 500 racks and 3.2 MW.

The announcement of the FIN02 site follows the recent purchase of the FIN01 and FIN03 data centers from Advania in Finland.

New sales director

Pekka Jarvelainen, co-founder of the Finnish Data Centre Association, will take on the position of sales director for Finland and oversee the market's strategic expansion in the Finnish market.

"The FIN02 site is a fantastic addition to our fast-growing portfolio of data center sites across the Nordics," said Stephen Donovan, chief development officer of atNorth.

"The site provides access to Helsinki's thriving technology ecosystem and is ideally located to support the delivery of our high-performance, environmentally responsible, power efficient, and cost-effective solutions."