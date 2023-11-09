Telenet to Upgrade Network Across Belgium With Ciena Solutions



Belgian telecom operator and Liberty Global unit Telenet announced this week that it is deploying Ciena's optical and network management solutions to support its network expansion across Belgium. Commenting on the development, Ciena said it is upgrading Telenet's optical network, which connects consumers and businesses in metro areas.

Also Read: Wyre Chooses Circet Infra Fiber for 10G Network Rollout









Ciena's Suite of Network Solutions

Specifically, Ciena is reportedly deploying a suite of solutions, including the 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS), WaveLogic 5 Nano (WL5n), Waveserver 5 interconnect platform and Manage, Control, and Plan (MCP) domain controller.

Telenet's Network to Get a Capacity Boost

The photonic layer solution, Ciena's 6500-RLS, is said to help Telenet ensure maximum fiber capacity while enabling faster and simpler line system deployment.

WaveLogic 5 Nano will support higher performance as well as interoperable transmission to deliver 400G connectivity across all links in the network while providing significant power, space, and operational efficiencies.

Waveserver 5 is designed for future-facing network scalability with support for multiple generations of coherent technology, and MCP is for controlling and automating the network throughout its entire operational lifecycle.

Also Read: Subco Deploys Ciena GeoMesh Extreme to Upgrade Oman Australia Cable

Telenet Requirements

Ciena said, "We understand Telenet's requirements and with our mix of leading optical, network management and software innovations, Telenet can support the growing demand for AI services, streaming, content, gaming, and other data applications, while also making the network simpler and more efficient."

Telenet is also using its PinPoint app to ensure network availability by quickly isolating and troubleshooting fiber faults, said Ciena in a statement.

Telenet Group is part of Telenet Group Holding and is a 100 percent owned subsidiary of Liberty Global after the settlement of the Simplified Squeeze-Out.