Wyre Chooses Circet Infra Fiber for 10G Network Rollout



Wyre, the joint venture of Telenet and Fluvius, has chosen Circet Infra Fiber, a temporary partnership between Circet and Infra Group, to deploy the latest 10 Gigabit fibre technology in Flanders and parts of Brussels. According to the statement, on October 3, the CEOs of Circet, Infra Group, and Wyre officially announced their partnership.

Wyre's Strategic Partnership

Wyre is reported to depend on Circet and Infra Group for the design, engineering, infrastructure, and installation work. Circet and Infra Group established a temporary partnership, Circet Infra Fiber, a few years ago to facilitate the fibre rollout in Belgium.

Circet Benelux stated, "From Circet Infra Fiber, we look forward to collaborating with Wyre to deploy the fiber optic network of the future in Flanders and parts of Brussels. This fibre rollout is crucial for our region to remain competitive in an ever-faster evolving market."

Construction of Fiber Optic Network

Wyre stated, "Wyre is very pleased with the partnership with Circet Infra Fiber. By collaborating with Circet Infra Fiber, we can deploy the best network of the future in Flanders and in parts of Brussels. Circet Infra Group has the knowledge and expertise to execute complex network rollouts, as they have already demonstrated both domestically and internationally."

Last-Mile Connectivity

The official statement mentioned that the network of Telenet and Fluvius already comprises 90 percent fibre optic. Only the connection from the street cupboard to the houses and apartments still mainly consists of coax, which can support high speeds, currently at 1 Gbps. However, with the last-mile fibre optic connectivity, the speed will eventually reach 10 Gbps.

In June, as reported by TelecomTalk, Telenet and Fluvius announced the official name of their joint venture as Wyre. You can find more information about it in the linked story above.