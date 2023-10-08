GCI Extends 5G Network Coverage to Nome and Kotzebue in Alaska



Alaska's largest telecommunications provider GCI has extended its 5G coverage to the communities of Nome and Kotzebue. GCI highlighted last week that it invested USD 5.3 million to deploy 5G in the two northwest Alaskan communities while extending 5G services to even more areas of the state. With the recent launch, the telco noted that it now offers 5G in more than a dozen Alaska communities.

Bringing Connectivity to Nome and Kotzebue

GCI noted that with the launch of 5G services, residents of Nome and Kotzebue are now enjoying the benefits of both 5G Mobile Services and 2.5 Gbps home internet speeds, which are the same or better than those of the nation's largest cities.

"For two rural communities way up in Northwest Alaska to arguably have better connectivity than New York City, more than 3,500 miles away, is a huge deal," said GCI. "GCI is committed to closing the digital divide in Alaska, and with the arrival of 5G in Nome and Kotzebue, we are now two big steps closer to our goal."

Commitment to Closing the Digital Divide

GCI was the first provider to launch true 5G NR service in Alaska in 2020 when 5G service was first activated in Anchorage and continues to expand its 5G footprint in additional communities. GCI said it has invested in 5G over the last three years to extend coverage in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Girdwood, Juneau, Kodiak, Palmer, Talkeetna, Valdez, Wasilla, and Unalaska, and now the most recent upgrades in Nome and Kotzebue.

New GCI 5G site in Unalaska

Just recently, in the last week of September, GCI announced that it had enhanced its 5G mobile coverage in Unalaska with a new GCI wireless site. The new wireless site, located near Lear Road, is GCI’s fourth in Unalaska and fortifies its 5G footprint in the community's inland roads and neighbourhoods.

According to GCI, the new wireless site leverages the company's recent USD 4.9 million investment to bring 5G to the Aleutian community. GCI launched 5G in Unalaska in mid-August, as reported by TelecomTalk.