GCI Extends 5G Network Coverage to Nome and Kotzebue in Alaska

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Alaskan telecom service provider has extended its 5G coverage to the communities of Nome and Kotzebue, Alaska, giving residents access to the same levels of connectivity, or better, than the nation’s largest cities.

Highlights

  • Nome and Kotzebue now have 5G and high-speed internet on par with major cities.
  • GCI recently announced that it had enhanced its 5G mobile coverage in Unalaska with a new wireless site.
  • GCI was the first provider to launch true 5G NR service in Alaska in 2020.

Follow Us

GCI Extends 5G Network Coverage to Nome and Kotzebue in Alaska
Alaska's largest telecommunications provider GCI has extended its 5G coverage to the communities of Nome and Kotzebue. GCI highlighted last week that it invested USD 5.3 million to deploy 5G in the two northwest Alaskan communities while extending 5G services to even more areas of the state. With the recent launch, the telco noted that it now offers 5G in more than a dozen Alaska communities.

Also Read: GCI Expands 5G Wireless Service in Alaska’s Capital City




Bringing Connectivity to Nome and Kotzebue

GCI noted that with the launch of 5G services, residents of Nome and Kotzebue are now enjoying the benefits of both 5G Mobile Services and 2.5 Gbps home internet speeds, which are the same or better than those of the nation's largest cities.

"For two rural communities way up in Northwest Alaska to arguably have better connectivity than New York City, more than 3,500 miles away, is a huge deal," said GCI. "GCI is committed to closing the digital divide in Alaska, and with the arrival of 5G in Nome and Kotzebue, we are now two big steps closer to our goal."

Commitment to Closing the Digital Divide

GCI was the first provider to launch true 5G NR service in Alaska in 2020 when 5G service was first activated in Anchorage and continues to expand its 5G footprint in additional communities. GCI said it has invested in 5G over the last three years to extend coverage in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Girdwood, Juneau, Kodiak, Palmer, Talkeetna, Valdez, Wasilla, and Unalaska, and now the most recent upgrades in Nome and Kotzebue.

Also Read: GCI Expands 5G Service to Unalaska With USD 4.9 Million Investment

New GCI 5G site in Unalaska

Just recently, in the last week of September, GCI announced that it had enhanced its 5G mobile coverage in Unalaska with a new GCI wireless site. The new wireless site, located near Lear Road, is GCI’s fourth in Unalaska and fortifies its 5G footprint in the community's inland roads and neighbourhoods.

According to GCI, the new wireless site leverages the company's recent USD 4.9 million investment to bring 5G to the Aleutian community. GCI launched 5G in Unalaska in mid-August, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

They all have become feku now. They only share aim that they will install this much site, aim for this…

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

bharat khanna :

can we please add a tab on the landing page for world news? I just want to see india related…

Namibia Awards 5G Licenses to Telecom Namibia, MTC, and Loc8…

Faraz :

Exactly. Even I was expecting Jio to remove all 23 days plan with older recharge value in a month or…

Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs…

Rupesh :

Jio is messing everything. From being a transparent and clutter free plans in past, these days Jio plans are more…

Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs…

Faraz :

I think they can ( and probably will ) achieve by 2025 by keeping 5G tarrifs at 299, 399 and…

Bharti Airtel Likely to Achieve Rs 300 ARPU Target by…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments