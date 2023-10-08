BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP Circle: Report



The Chief General Manager of the Andhra Pradesh Telecom Circle, M Seshachalam, announced that the Indian government has entrusted BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) with the mandate to initiate the 'Swadeshi 4G project', according to multiple media reports. This project aims to establish an indigenous 4G network in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India) initiative. BSNL offers telecom services on Wireline (Copper and Fibre), GSM, 3G and 4G, internet through broadband and FTTH and enterprise services.

Also Read: BSNL to Boost Connectivity in Himachal Pradesh With 625 New 4G Towers: Report









BSNL Revenue Growth

Despite the absence of 4G services, BSNL on Thursday said it has managed to maintain stable revenues. Notably, BSNL has registered a 14 percent growth compared to the previous financial year, with total revenues exceeding Rs 19,000 crore. In the specific context of the Andhra Pradesh Circle, the region has generated a revenue of Rs 700 crore, marking a 10 percent increase from the preceding fiscal year, the Chief General Manager of the Andhra Pradesh Telecom Circle highlighted.

BSNL said it has undertaken a series of measures to ensure that its revenues within the Andhra Pradesh Circle surpass the Rs 1,000 crore mark in the current financial year. The 'Swadeshi 4G project' is expected to be completed in a time bound manner, said the Chief General Manager.

Also Read: BSNL Commences Installation of 20,000 4G Towers in Remote Border States: Report

Expansion Plans

Additionally, Seshachalam highlighted the adaptability of 4G devices, asserting that they are easily upgradeable to 5G technology. Across the Andhra Pradesh Circle, 4G devices are available at 4,300 sites. Notably, 463 sites within Visakhapatnam have been equipped with state-of-the-art 4G infrastructure.

BSNL plans to extend 4G mobile services to remote villages as part of the project designed to saturate 4G mobile coverage across the nation. Furthermore, BSNL will soon launch its 4G services in Visakhapatnam, according to the report.

Also Read: BSNL on the Verge of Dipping Below 100 Million Wireless Subscribers

BSNL Wireless Subscriber Base

Meanwhile, according to a TRAI report, BSNL lost 6,29,111 wireless subscribers in July, bringing the total subscriber count to 6,928,520 in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Circle. BSNL has been steadily losing wireless subscribers in the AP circle for many months now.