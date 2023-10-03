BSNL to Boost Connectivity in Himachal Pradesh With 625 New 4G Towers: Report

BSNL, under the 4G Saturation and BharatNet Project 3, is set to boost connectivity in Himachal Pradesh, bridging the digital gap and reaching remote villages.

Highlights

  • BSNL's 4G Saturation Project brings 4G coverage to unserved areas.
  • Over 3,000 remote villages in Himachal Pradesh to enjoy high-speed 4G internet.
  • Project expected to be completed by the end of December.

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is set to boost connectivity in Himachal Pradesh under the 4G Saturation project funded by the Government of India. According to a Tribune India Report, which quoted the Chief General Manager of BSNL, Himachal Pradesh, BSNL is installing 625 new 4G towers under the 4G saturation project to enhance connectivity in the region.




4G Saturation Project

This network deployment initiative will extend 4G coverage to areas where no other telecom company's signal is currently available, bringing connectivity to approximately 3,000 villages in Himachal Pradesh that have long awaited reliable telecom services. These remote and underserved regions will soon have access to high-speed 4G internet, bridging the digital divide. It is anticipated that the project will be completed by the end of December.

BharatNet Project 3 - Bridging the Connectivity Gap

The report further noted that under the BharatNet Project 3, over 30,000 kilometers of optical fibre cable will be laid across Himachal Pradesh to establish a network that connects all villages and blocks, ensuring high-speed internet access is accessible to all residents.

BSNL is set to enhance connectivity in Himachal Pradesh through the installation of 4G towers and the fibre cable laid through BharatNet Project 3 promises to usher in a new era of digital access for residents across the state.

Most recently, as reported by TelecomTalk, BSNL announced that it will bring 4G services to 32 remote villages in Kothagudem, a city in Telangana. Earlier, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the IT and Telecom Minister of India, said that BSNL will roll out 4G in 300 sites every day after September.

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

