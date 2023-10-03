O2 Telefonica to Launch 5G Plus Standalone Network in Germany Next Week

O2 Telefonica has announced its 5G Plus network in Germany availability from next week, offering customers even higher speeds, lower latency, and new features. The new network is based on the 5G standalone (5G SA) technology, which uses frequencies exclusively designated for 5G.

Highlights

  • O2 Telefonica's 5G Plus network is already available to more than 90 percent of the population in Germany.
  • 5G Plus has much lower latency than previous mobile generations.
  • 5G Plus is also more energy-efficient than previous mobile communication standards.

O2 Telefonica yesterday announced the launch of its 5G Plus network in Germany, offering customers even higher speeds, lower latency, and new features. O2 said starting from October 10th, its customers can access the new 5G standalone technology (5G SA). This technology uses only frequencies designated for 5G, promising almost real-time communication, higher speeds, and new functionalities for digital applications.

Also Read: O2 Telefonica Germany, Ericsson Implement Europe’s First Cloud RAN for 5G




5G SA Coverage

In its release, O2 Telefonica stated that its 5G Plus coverage is available to more than 90 percent of the population in Germany now and plans to cover the entire country with 5G Plus by the end of 2025.

5G Standalone (5G SA)

Unlike previous non-standalone 5G (5G NSA), 5G Plus operates as a standalone network with a 5G core network, optimised for the unique characteristics of 5G, such as lower latency, higher speed, and sustainability.

Voice-over-New Radio Technology (VoNR)

02 also highlighted that on 5G Plus, its customers will be the first in Germany to make mobile calls over the entire 5G network using VoNR, which promises better voice quality compared to 4G/LTE technology previously used for voice telephony in 5G networks.

Also Read: O2 Telefonica Expands 5G Network Coverage Across Popular German Vacation Spots

Business Applications

O2 Telefonica said it has been using 5G standalone technology (5G SA) for business purposes, including 5G campus networks for companies and authorities since 2020. The technology benefits industries like healthcare, industry, and the public sector and enables IoT applications and medical device networks.

Energy Efficiency

O2 Telefonica also highlighted 5G Plus as being more energy-efficient than previous mobile communication standards, thanks to intelligent antenna technologies and network capacity control, consuming up to 90 percent less power per byte.

Frequency Bands

The telco reported that its 5G Plus network utilises frequencies exclusively intended for 5G, including 700 MHz, 3.6 GHz, and 1800 MHz (DSS). For 5G Non-Standalone (5G NSA), these frequencies will be combined with the available 4G/LTE frequencies. It's expected that the available bandwidth will increase as more spectrum is allocated for 5G in the future.

Also Read: Telefonica O2 Germany Introduces 5G Roaming in 70 Countries

Activation of 5G Plus

To access 5G Plus services, O2 Telefonica contract customers can activate the 5G Plus Pack free for 12 months through various channels such as the "My O2 App," web portal, hotline, or physical shops. Customers need a 5G-enabled tariff, a 5G-Plus-enabled SIM card, and a compatible smartphone to experience 5G Plus Network, the company said.

