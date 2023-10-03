Bharti Airtel is offering an amazing OTT (over-the-top) deal to customers. The second-largest telecom operator in India is bundling Airtel Xstream Play with Disney+ Hotstar for customers. This is not something that you will get with any other telecom operator. Airtel Xstream Play is already home to several major OTT platforms. Now, along with that, customers can also get access to the content from Disney+ Hotstar. Note that here, Airtel is bundling the Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription for users. So while it is not the Premium subscription, you will still be able to access the entire content library of the platform. Here are the details of the offer.









Read More - Airtel Data Vouchers that Offer Free Wynk Music Premium

Airtel Xstream Play + Disney+ Hotstar Super Cost

Under the Xstream Play platform, users have to purchase the Xstream Premium subscription. The cost for that is Rs 149 monthly and Rs 1499 per year. However, now, you will also be able to get a Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription. For both together, you only need to pay Rs 199 for a month. This is a great deal as for Airtel Xstream Premium alone, you would need to pay Rs 149. So only for Rs 50 more, you also get access to Disney+ Hotstar Super.

Read More - Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023: TRAI Data

Do remember that here the subscription is only available for a month. There's no yearly option for this one. So Rs 199 per month is only what you have to pay for both the Xstream Premium and Disney+ Hotstar Super. With the Xstream Premium subscription, users will get access to content from more than 15 OTT platforms. This includes platforms such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, and more.

If you are interested in purchasing this plan, you can reach out to the Airtel customer care team for help or just head over to Airtel's digital store on the web browser.