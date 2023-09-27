Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023: TRAI Data

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel were the only telecom operators that added wireless subscribers during July 2023. The data has been provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its latest monthly performance indicator report. As per the data, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Vodafone Idea (Vi) continue to lose wireless subscribers. Let's take a look at the data in detail.









Wireless Subscribers Addition/Subtraction for Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone Idea

Reliance Jio added 3.90 million wireless subscribers while Airtel added 1.51 million users. BSNL and Vi lost 1.40 million and 1.32 million wireless users respectively. However, this is not the data that matters the most. The most important figure is how many active subscribers the telcos added or lost.

Reliance Jio added 1.45 million active wireless users during the month as the figures went up to 415.94 million in July 2023 from 414.49 million in the previous month.

Bharti Airtel added 3.15 million active wireless users during July 2023 and its total active subscriber base now stands at 375.92 million. Vodafone Idea lost 0.43 million active wireless users while BSNL lost 0.36 million users. So the usual trend of subscriber addition and subtraction continued during July 2023. While Airtel and Jio added wireless active users, BSNL and Vi lost them.

Wireline Subscribers Addition/Subtraction for Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone Idea

Airtel and Jio continued to add wireline users month over month. Jio added 0.19 million wireline users while Airtel added 0.15 million wireline users. BSNL and Vodafone Idea lost 0.041 million and 0.005 million wireline users during the month.

Vodafone Idea's active subscriber base is very close to dipping below the 200 million mark. The telco lost 0.43 million active wireless users during the month, which is not a good sign. However, the pace at which the subscribers were leaving the network has slowed a little. Vi continues to offer the cheapest prepaid plan in the industry, however, it doesn't seem to be doing any good to the telco in the short term.