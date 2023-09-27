6 GHz Band Crucial for 5G and Beyond, Says DIPA

DIPA has applauded TRAI's white paper on the 6 GHz band, which highlights its potential to drive innovation and growth in the telecommunications sector.

Highlights

  • The 6 GHz band is a mid-band frequency range that has the potential to support 5G connectivity.
  • The 6 GHz band can also be utilized for backhaul connections in 5G networks.
  • The discussions and decisions at the World Radiocommunications Conference 2023 will play a crucial role in harnessing the 6 GHz band.

Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) has applauded P D Vaghela, Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), for releasing an insightful and well-documented white paper. DIPA said this white paper delves into the impact on GDP, as well as the social and economic values associated with the 6 GHz band, which represents a specific frequency range within the radio frequency spectrum.




Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Records 12 Gbps Mobile Data Speeds Using 6 GHz Band

6 GHz band

DIPA highlighted that the 6 GHz band, spanning from 5.925 GHz to 7.125 GHz, is classified as a mid-band frequency range and is regarded as a valuable portion of the spectrum due to its capability to support a wide array of wireless communication services efficiently. The 6 GHz band holds potential for 5G connectivity, offering substantial coverage, enhanced capacity, improved network performance, and ample bandwidth.

T R Dua, the Director-General of the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association, lauded TRAI's white paper on the 6 GHz band. He said, "The 6 Gigahertz (GHz) band is indeed becoming a focal point of discussion in the telecommunications sector, and it holds significant potential for addressing the increasing demand for spectrum in our interconnected world."

6 GHz band crucial for 5G

"As wireless communication and broadcasting services continue to expand and evolve, the allocation and utilization of spectrum become critical for ensuring efficient and reliable connectivity. The 6 GHz band can also be utilized for backhaul connections in 5G networks. It can support the high bandwidth and low latency requirements of 5G infrastructure, ensuring the efficient operation of next-generation wireless networks," Dua added.

Also Read: Telecom Infrastructure Providers Facing Hurdles for Faster 5G Rollouts: DIPA

According to DIPA, TRAI's white paper explores spectrum management in the 6 GHz band in India, along with global perspectives and regulatory challenges.

The discussions and decisions at the World Radiocommunications Conference 2023 will play a crucial role in harnessing this band effectively to drive innovation and growth in the telecommunications sector, according to Dua.





