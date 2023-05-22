Jio and Airtel Add a Total of Close to 7.5 Million Active Users in March 2023: TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has published the monthly performance data of the Indian telcos for March 2023. As per the data, Jio and Airtel added approximately 7.5 million active users. These are huge numbers. At the same time, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) lost active users. This trend for the industry has been continuing for the last few years now. When it came to active subscriber loss, the player that lost the most was Vi. Let's check out the actual numbers for each of the telcos.

Active User Subscriber Addition/Subtraction for Airtel, Vi, Jio and BSNL in March 2023

As per TRAI data, Reliance Jio added 4.95 million active users. This took the active user base for Jio past the 400 million mark to 402.57 million. The total subscriber base of Jio at the end of March 2023 was 430.23 million, meaning 93.57% of its subscribers were active during the month.

Bharti Airtel added 2.47 million active users. Airtel's active user base was 369.56 million during the month, while its total subscriber base stood at 370.91 million, which means over 99.63% of its subscribers were active.

Vodafone Idea's active user base fell from 208.34 million in Feb 2023 to 207.88 million, meaning a loss of 0.46 million users. The telco's total subscriber base stood at 236.75 million, meaning 87.81% of its users were active during the month.

BSNL faced a loss of 0.26 million active users, which took the active user base for the state-run telco down to 53.66 million. BSNL's total subscriber base at the end of March 2023 was 103.68 million, meaning 51.76% of its users were active during the month.

Reliance Jio has the largest active subscriber base. Active users are important because they are the ones that are actually paying money to consume services. Reliance Jio has 33.01 million more active users than Airtel. Bharti Airtel doesn't want to entertain customers much if they are not subscribing to its services, and that is the reason why almost all of its subscribers are active.