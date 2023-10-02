Spark Utilises AI-Powered Plan Recommendations to Enhance Customer Experience



New Zealand's telecommunications company Spark has launched a new AI-powered program called 'Made For You Review' to help customers save money on their mobile and broadband plans. According to the official release, the program uses millions of data points, including a customer's current plan, usage, and spending, to recommend the best plan for their individual needs.

Savings for Wireless Broadband Customers

Spark said it began sharing Made For You Review recommendations with customers on wireless broadband plans this year and customers who have taken action on the recommendations are saving an average of NZD 15 per month.

Streamlining Plan Selection

"While we have made improvements to how customers can check their usage and spend history, as well as simplifying how we present our plans, we know it can be difficult to keep track of what's available in the market. Made For You Review takes out the hard work for customers, helping them assess whether their current services are still right for them," said Spark New Zealand.

For example, the program might recommend moving to a cheaper broadband plan if a customer is not using all the value allocated, or suggest a larger plan if a customer is regularly using up all their mobile data and paying for overage.

Empowering Front-Line Care Agents

Spark said it will also arm its front-line care agents with customers' latest Made For You Review recommendations so they can proactively talk to customers about other plans that might better suit their needs from October 4th.

Future Advancements

In addition, Spark said it is continuing to optimise the technology to automatically check in and make recommendations when a customer's usage behaviour changes.

For example, the program could notice a steep drop in data use due to the kids moving out of home, and proactively notify the customer of a better plan based on these changes.

With the Made For You Review program, Spark is trying to help customers save money and get the best possible plan for their needs, while leveraging AI to improve customer service and experience.