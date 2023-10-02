Orange Belgium Launches Fixed Internet Services Under Its Hey Brand

date 2023-10-02

Orange Belgium's digital brand, hey!, is expanding its offerings by introducing hey! Internet, a cost-effective fixed broadband service, marking two years since its successful mobile launch.

Highlights

  • Hey! Expands into Fixed Broadband.
  • Hey! Internet offers 150 Mbps download speed and 10 Mbps upload speed.
  • Caters to residential and small business customers with impressive download and upload speeds.

Orange Belgium's digital sub-brand, hey!, has expanded its portfolio by introducing fixed broadband services, marking two years since the launch of post-paid mobile packages in September 2021. In an official release, Orange Belgium announced that this new home internet subscription, available to hey! customers in addition to mobile services, offers competitive pricing, efficient digital services, and an evolving product proposition.

Also Read: Open Dutch Fiber Reaches 1 Million Fiber Optic Connections




Portfolio Expansion

The telco said its digital brand, hey!, has undergone portfolio development. Inspired by customer feedback regarding their evolving needs and values, hey! now introduces another feature: 'hey! internet.'

hey! Internet

'hey! internet' offers simplified, no-nonsense internet solutions for individuals who value straightforwardness and cost-effectiveness. This service is available to both residential and small business customers, providing 150 Mbps download speeds and 10 Mbps upload speeds on Orange's hybrid fibre coaxial network (HFC), along with unlimited data.

Orange noted that hey! will now be able to serve the needs of its target group with both the mobile and fixed internet market segments.

Orange Belgium, says: "Whether you are a new customer looking to experience reliable fixed internet or an existing customer eager to expand your mobile service, hey! has you covered. With the addition of home internet, the brand continues to evolve and adapt to customers' needs, offering efficient digital servicing with appealing and multi-product customer propositions."

Also Read: Orange Belgium Completes Acquisition of 74 Percent Controlling Stake in VOO SA

Promotional Offer

As a launch offer during the promotional period until November 27th, Orange said new customers will pay EUR 29 per month for the first three months of their subscription (with no installation costs).

Existing customers will pay EUR 29 per month for the first six months of their subscription (with no installation costs). Following the promotional period, the standard price will be EUR 39, ensuring that customers continue to receive exceptional value, the company stated.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

