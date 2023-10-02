Crnogorski Telekom to Phase Out 3G Network by Year-End for 4G and 5G

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The company says that the move will allow it to provide its customers with a superior user experience and ensure the competitiveness of its mobile network in the coming years.

Highlights

  • Crnogorski Telekom covers over 80 percent of the population with a 5G signal and 97 percent of the population with a 4G signal.
  • CT says 3G network deemed outdated, making way for 5G and 4G.
  • Introduction of VoLTE technology for improved user experience.

Crnogorski Telekom Paves Way for 5G and 4G by Phasing Out 3G
Montenegro's telecom service provider, Crnogorski Telekom (CT), has officially announced the phase-out of its 3G network, which the company considers "technically outdated," in favour of more advanced technologies like 4G and 5G. CT emphasized that these advanced networks have significantly accelerated data transmission speeds and unlocked the development of cutting-edge applications that were unimaginable during the 2G and 3G network eras.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Outlines Its 5G Rollout Progress Across Europe




CT's Network Coverage

Crnogorski Telekom said that through continuous investments in network technologies, it has ensured that today it covers over 80 percent of the population with 5G signal, while the 4G network covers 97 percent of the population.

VoLTE Technology

The telco also highlighted that it was the first to launch Voice over LTE (VoLTE) technology in Montenegro, enabling its users to talk while simultaneously browsing high-speed internet on their mobile devices.

Also Read: Slovak Telekom to Begin Phased Shutdown of 3G Network in October

Phasing Out 3G

Telkom said that 5G and 4G technologies are significantly more efficient and superior in radio transmission compared to 3G. The existing 3G network is gradually becoming unsustainable from a business perspective. As a result, the telco has planned for the phased shutdown of the 3G network, which will be fully implemented by year-end to fully focus spectrum and resources towards 4G and 5G technology.

"At Crnogorski Telekom, we have laid the foundations for the further development of the 5G network at gigabit speeds. The frequency resources we own, including the spectrum that we will release by shutting down the outdated 3G technology, are a guarantee that we can provide a superior user experience in Montenegro, and ensure the competitiveness of our mobile 5G and 4G network in the coming years," said the company in a statement announcing the development.

Also Read: Crnogorski Telekom Launches 5G Network on 3.6 GHz Band

Future-Proofing with Spectrum

The telco also highlighted that in order to maintain its leadership position, it has secured the most 5G spectrum in the 3.6 GHz band valid for 15 years in the spectrum auction conducted by the Agency for Electronic Communications and Postal Services (EKIP) in December 2022, using which it can deliver gigabit speeds and maintain a competitive advantage.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

