Crnogorski Telekom Launches 5G Network on 3.6 GHz Band

Montenegrin operator Crnogorski Telekom has launched the 5G network on higher frequencies, bringing Gigabit speeds to users. The telco has started offering 5G on 3.6 GHz mid-band, which provides greater speeds and coverage. With this launch, Crnogorski Telekom began using the spectrum in the 3.6 GHz band, which it acquired in the auction by Electronic Communication Agency (EKIP) in December last year.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom Outlines Its 5G Rollout Progress Across Europe

Commercial Launch of 5G on 3.6 GHz

Crnogorski Telekom announced the commercial launch of the 5G Network in Podgorica on 3.6 GHz frequencies. In a statement issued on Friday, the teleco said that commissioning a base station that enables gigabit 5G speeds shows its commitment to its strategic decision to build the fastest, largest and strongest mobile network in Montenegro. In addition, the telco said it is best positioned for the next 15 years to introduce Gigabit speeds on its mobile network with the spectrum it acquired in December last year.

Users can experience the commercially available 5G service with gigabit speeds at TC Big Fashion in Podgorica, and part of the city can already feel the power and speeds of the 5G Network. The telco was the first in the country to launch a commercial 5G Network in March last year and, a month later, was also the first to achieve Gigabit speeds on 5G.

Also Read: Deutsche Telekom 5G Coverage Reaches 95% of Population

5G Coverage in Montenegro

Crnogorski Telekom ended last year with the largest 5G Network in Montenegro, with the 5G Network available to over 70 percent of the population.

Ready for VoLTE Rollout

Crnogorski Telekom (CT) said it is ready to enable VoLTE (Voice over LTE), a new technology for an even better user experience while making calls. VoLTE is a technology that allows users to make calls over 4G and 5G networks instead of older 2G/3G networks. Using VoLTE, the quality of mobile voice services can be significantly improved.

Also Read: Croatian Regulatory, Hakom Awards Spectrum to Telcos

Customers can simultaneously experience voice calling as well as use data with VoLTE technology. CT said the VoLTE project started two years ago as the telco wanted to modernize the platforms providing voice services to be future-ready. The service will be rolled out in the coming days to compatible handsets.