JioFiber 150 Mbps Plan Gets Serious Fight from this Alliance Broadband Plan

Alliance Broadband is a regional internet service provider (ISP) primarily offering services in the city of Kolkata. There are also services for the Rest of India, but the company's best offers are reserved for people living in Kolkata. JioFiber is one of the largest ISPs in the country. One of the most popular JioFiber plans is the Rs 999 plan that offers customers 150 Mbps of speed. Along with this, users also get unlimited data and OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Today, we will be looking at one such plan from Alliance Broadband as well, which gives direct competition to the plan of JioFiber.

JioFiber Rs 999 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 999 plan is an old offering, and consumers mostly go for this plan because it comes with decent speed, OTT benefits and a free Jio STB (Set-Top Box). The great thing about Jio's services is that it is available throughout India, but the same is not the case with Alliance Broadband. This plan offers customers 150 Mbps of download and upload speeds along with truly unlimited voice calling with a landline connection, for which the instruments have to be purchased by the customer separately. Along with this, the user gets a Jio STB at no additional cost, and there are multiple OTT benefits included, such as Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and several others. Note that the unlimited data limit mentioned with this plan is 3.3TB, after which the user can continue to browse the internet, but the speed will be lowered.

Alliance Broadband Rs 1000 Plan

The Rs 1000 plan from Alliance Broadband comes with 150 Mbps of speed as well. Users get truly unlimited data with this plan as there's no FUP (fair usage policy) limit applicable to data usage. There is no STB bundled with this, but users do get free access to several OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and more. There is a voice-calling connection bundled with this plan as well.