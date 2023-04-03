Nokia C12 Plus Launched in India, Becomes one of the Most Affordable 4G Phones

Nokia C12 Plus has launched in India, and it sits above the Nokia C12, another entry-level smartphone. The Nokia C12 Plus is a decent option for anyone looking for a 4G smartphone under Rs 10000. HMD Global has launched this device at a very attractive price and with specs that more than justify the price it comes for. Nokia C12 Plus dons a large display and has a battery with high capacity to ensure that you can get a full day's worth of use from it. It is powered by a Unisoc SoC and has a microSD card slot to expand internal storage. Let me walk you through the entire list of specifications and price of the Nokia C12 Plus.

Nokia C12 Plus Price in India

The Nokia C12 Plus has been launched in India in a single memory variant. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage for Rs 7999. It will be available in three different colours - Charcoal, Dark Cyan, and Light Mint. What's worth noting here is that the Nokia C12 was also launched in a single memory configuration, while the C12 Pro was launched in two memory configurations. Neither of the devices has yet crossed the price point of Rs 7999.

Nokia C12 Plus Specification

The Nokia C12 Plus comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution support. It is powered by a Unisoc octa-core processor clocked at 1.6 GHz coupled with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery and also has a 3.5mm audio jack for wired earphone lovers. There's a single 8MP sensor at the rear for photography, while at the front, you get a 5MP sensor for selfies and video calling. Note that it supports 4G VoLTE, meaning it can work on the networks of Indian telecom operators.