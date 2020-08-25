HMD Global Launches Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 in India

Nokia has launched its latest devices in the Indian market. It has come out with four new devices — Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3, Nokia 125, and Nokia 150. All of these devices are aimed to be affordable yet of good quality for the customer. Nokia C3 has been manufactured in India itself and comes with a one-year replacement guarantee. As for the Nokia 5.3, it comes with a 6.55-inch display and has excellent battery life (can run-up to 2 days). Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 come with a very ergonomic design and long-lasting battery. Let’s take a look at the specs and price of these devices.

Nokia 5.3: Specifications and Price

Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55-inch display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. The smartphone is available in two options — 4GB/6GB RAM and has an internal storage of 64GB. There is a quad-camera setup in the rear and an 8MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone is being launched in three different colours — Sand, Cyan, and Charcoal. The Nokia 5.3 will run on Android 10 and has a dedicated button for activating Google Assistant. Pre-booking of the device starts on August 25, 2020, and the shipping will start from September 1. The 4GB/64GB variant of the device is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 15,499.

Nokia C3: Specifications and Price

The Nokia C3 will come with a 5.3-inch display and is powered by an octa-core processor. It will be running on Android 10 and will come equipped with a biometric sensor for enhanced security. The device is aimed to be very productive for the user. There is also a dedicated Google Assistant button on this smartphone. It comes with a replacement guarantee of one year and Nokia has claimed that the device is manufactured in India. Pre-bookings for the Nokia C3 will start from September 10 and the device will start shipping from September 17. The Nokia C3 is available in 2 different variants – 2GB+16GB and 3GB + 32GB priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999 respectively. It will come in two different colour options – Sand and Nordic Blue.

Nokia 125: Specifications and Price

The Nokia 125 comes with a 2.4-inch screen which is small but understandable when looked at the price. The device comes with bigger buttons and an ergonomic design to make the experience of the customers easy. There is the famous classic Snake game and other try and buy games available as well. The user can access the wireless FM Radio in case he/she wants to listen to some music. The device is comfortable with storing up to 2,000 contacts and 500 SMS and has a very long battery life as well. Pre-booking of the device will start from August 25. The device will sell for Rs 1,999 only.

Nokia 150: Specifications and Price

The Nokia 150 is a step up from the Nokia 125. With the device, the user gets internal storage expandable up to 32GB. There is also an MP3 player allowing the user to play songs of his/her choice. The classic Snake game is installed in this device as well. Just like the Nokia 125, this device also supports FM Radio without the need of an earphone or headset. The device is made from high-quality polycarbonate so it can handle the knocks of everyday life. Pre-booking of the device will start from August 25. Nokia has priced the device at Rs 2,299 only.