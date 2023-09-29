Slovak Telekom to Begin Phased Shutdown of 3G Network in October

Slovak Telekom will begin the phased shutdown of its 3G network in Slovakia starting in October 2023. The operator plans to end the shutdown before Christmas 2023 and reuse the spectrum towards its 4G and 5G services.

Highlights

  • Slovak Telekom to shut down 3G network before Christmas 2023.
  • Operator to reuse spectrum towards 4G and 5G services.
  • Users advised to upgrade SIM card for free.

Slovak Telekom will begin the phased shutdown of its 3G network in Slovakia starting in October. The Slovakian operator will begin its 3G switch-off in the districts of Zlate Moravce and Zarnovica ahead of a gradual region-by-region closure.

Slovak Telekom said the shutdown will take place in several phases from October to December 2023. The operator plans to end it definitively before Christmas 2023, and start the new year with networks and mobile network experience boosted by 4G and 5G technologies.




Also Read: O2 Expands 5G Network, Covers 52.5 Percent of Slovakia’s Population

Reuse Spectrum for 4G and 5G Services

Slovak Telekom, wholly owned by Deutsche Telekom, will then reuse the spectrum towards its 4G and 5G services, improving capacity and quantity. The operator noted on its website that shutting down its 3G network will only affect customers who are on much older technologies without 4G or 5G network support.

Upgrade SIM Card for Free

Slovak Telekom said that if customers only use call or SMS, they need not worry about the 3G closure as the 2G network remains operational. The operator advised users to upgrade their SIM card for free at any of its stores, so that they can connect to much more advanced networks such as 4G VoLTE or 5G and enjoy uninterrupted services.

Overall, Slovak Telekom plans to switch off the 3G network before Christmas 2023.

Also Read: Orange Slovakia to Switch off 3G Network by the End of 2023

Orange Slovakia, as reported by TelecomTalk in May, is already doubling its 5G network by the end of 2023 and has announced its plans to switch off the 3G network by the end of 2023.

