Vodafone Idea’s Fate Depends on them Raising Funds

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Consumers waiting for 5G have no option but to turn to either Airtel or Jio. Vi customers not only don't have 5G but there's no Wi-Fi calling support in many major telecom circles for Vi users. The telecom operator is in desperate need of fundraising.

vodafone idea fate depends on them raising

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has to find a way to optimise costs and add subscribers in the short term, but the most important thing that the telco has to do is raise funds. Vi has been shouldering losses every quarter and financial year that goes past us. While the government looked after the industry's liquidity concerns with a relief package in 2021, it isn't enough for Vi to stay afloat and make a difference. The TRAI data for July 2023 is out and it shows that Vi lost 0.43 million active wireless users during the month. While the active wireless users' loss has slowed MoM (month over month), a loss is still a loss.




Consumers waiting for 5G have no option but to turn to either Airtel or Jio. Vi customers not only don't have 5G but there's no Wi-Fi calling support in many major telecom circles for Vi users. The telecom operator is in "desperate" need of fundraising. Regardless of how the money comes, it has to come. The telco's primary objective would be to raise funds through equity, as its existing debt has already crippled the ability to invest in networks and services.

The promoters aren't pitching in too much here. All those promises to the government about successful fundraising post the debt to equity conversion look feeble now. One of the promoters, Vodafone UK has already displayed its intent of not helping Vi anymore by taking the value of its Indian unit as nil in the books.

If the telco can't raise a significant chunk of funds in the near future, it won't be able to invest further in the networks and services. All the revenues that come in through the business right now are majorly diverted towards clearing short-term debt and past dues. Vodafone Idea is very close to witnessing its active subscriber base dipping below the 200 million mark. It is a zero-sum game as until Airtel and Jio keep gaining subscribers, the operators have to lose them.

This is the last day of the September quarter and there's still no development around fundraising for Vi. It will be interesting to see what the management has to say about the performance of the quarter and what exactly are they planning for the company.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Recent Comments

vijay mishra :

Hi everybody. Please let me know if anyone has a few email addresses of JIO senior officials where I can…

TRAI Turns Attention Towards Indoor Network Coverage

d5aqoep :

All bogus. These greedy Telcos want to use it for their benefit and deny all Indians future wifi technologies. Wifi6e…

TRAI Releases Consultation Paper Focusing on E & V Spectrum…

Rupesh :

Yeah that's what I am noticing too. Even after having weak N78 at some places phone don't latch on N28…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Rupesh :

VLR is a Visitor Location Register. It constitues of HLR (Home Location Register) + VLR = Users in Home Network…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Faraz :

How come Airtel has more than 100% VLR, they don't let any other operator to latch on to their network…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

