A1 Serbia Announces Accelerated Rollout of Optical Fiber Network

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

A1 Serbia is accelerating the rollout of its own optical fiber network with the aim of providing commercial fixed services over its digital infrastructure to customers from 2024.

Highlights

  • A1 Serbia aiming to provide commercial fixed services over its own optical fibre network from 2024.
  • A1 Serbia begins development of local optical network with FTTH architecture.
  • A1 Serbia's recent acquisition of infrastructure from Conexio gives it a significant optical infrastructure.

Follow Us

a1 serbia accelerated rollout optical fiber network

A1 Serbia has announced that it is accelerating the rollout of its own optical fibre network with the aim of providing commercial fixed services over its digital infrastructure to customers from 2024. As previously reported by TelecomTalk in June, A1 began work on its fibre infrastructure with the acquisition of a portion of the infrastructure of Conexio, which includes approximately 850 kilometres of gauge piping. At that time, A1 announced that it planned to lay fibre in the acquired pipes after the completion of the transaction.




Also Read: A1 Slovenia to Switch off 3G Network and Focus On 5G Expansion

A1 Serbia Accelerates Fiber Network Rollout

In its recent update regarding this development, A1 Serbia said it is starting the development of its own local optical network with FTTH (Fiber to the Home) architecture. The preparatory work on the ground, as well as acquisition and obtaining the necessary approvals, began during the summer, mainly in Belgrade.

"Next-generation optical and mobile networks, such as 5G for which A1 Serbia is fully prepared and eagerly awaiting auction, should support many modern trends that are here or coming at high speed, but also the growing needs of our users and markets. Digitalization and automation are increasingly intensifying, new internet services and services are being developed thanks to the connection of devices. It is expected to integrate these networks more and more, which opens up opportunities for new ways of providing services, new applications and partnerships," said A1 Serbia.

Also Read: A1 Group Expands Presence in Serbia With Acquisition of Part of Conexio’s Infrastructure

Acquisition of Infrastructure from Conexio

A1 Serbia's recent acquisition of infrastructure from Conexio is in addition to the building of over 300 kilometres of its own optical fibre network. A1 said that with this, it has a significant optical infrastructure for connecting its own network elements, for international connectivity with other members of the A1 Group, and for connecting with other operators.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

vijay mishra :

Hi everybody. Please let me know if anyone has a few email addresses of JIO senior officials where I can…

TRAI Turns Attention Towards Indoor Network Coverage

d5aqoep :

All bogus. These greedy Telcos want to use it for their benefit and deny all Indians future wifi technologies. Wifi6e…

TRAI Releases Consultation Paper Focusing on E & V Spectrum…

Rupesh :

Yeah that's what I am noticing too. Even after having weak N78 at some places phone don't latch on N28…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Rupesh :

VLR is a Visitor Location Register. It constitues of HLR (Home Location Register) + VLR = Users in Home Network…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Faraz :

How come Airtel has more than 100% VLR, they don't let any other operator to latch on to their network…

Jio and Airtel Continue to Add Subscribers in July 2023:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments