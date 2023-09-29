A1 Serbia Announces Accelerated Rollout of Optical Fiber Network

A1 Serbia has announced that it is accelerating the rollout of its own optical fibre network with the aim of providing commercial fixed services over its digital infrastructure to customers from 2024. As previously reported by TelecomTalk in June, A1 began work on its fibre infrastructure with the acquisition of a portion of the infrastructure of Conexio, which includes approximately 850 kilometres of gauge piping. At that time, A1 announced that it planned to lay fibre in the acquired pipes after the completion of the transaction.









A1 Serbia Accelerates Fiber Network Rollout

In its recent update regarding this development, A1 Serbia said it is starting the development of its own local optical network with FTTH (Fiber to the Home) architecture. The preparatory work on the ground, as well as acquisition and obtaining the necessary approvals, began during the summer, mainly in Belgrade.

"Next-generation optical and mobile networks, such as 5G for which A1 Serbia is fully prepared and eagerly awaiting auction, should support many modern trends that are here or coming at high speed, but also the growing needs of our users and markets. Digitalization and automation are increasingly intensifying, new internet services and services are being developed thanks to the connection of devices. It is expected to integrate these networks more and more, which opens up opportunities for new ways of providing services, new applications and partnerships," said A1 Serbia.

Acquisition of Infrastructure from Conexio

A1 Serbia's recent acquisition of infrastructure from Conexio is in addition to the building of over 300 kilometres of its own optical fibre network. A1 said that with this, it has a significant optical infrastructure for connecting its own network elements, for international connectivity with other members of the A1 Group, and for connecting with other operators.