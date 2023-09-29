Broadband Players Can now Take Help of Cable TV Operators

The newly amended rules will help businesses greatly. It will be easy to do business as registration is now available online and it will be granted for 10 years. Further, the sharing of infrastructure will enable the broadband service providers to offer services without investing a ton of money in the infrastructure

Highlights

  • Broadband service providers in India can now take help of the cable TV operators to provide internet access to customers throughout the country.
  • The Indian government has made changes in the Cable Television Network Rules - 1994.
  • With the amended rules, a plethora of new opportunities have arisen for internet service providers (ISPs) in the country.

Broadband service providers in India can now take help of the cable TV operators to provide internet access to customers throughout the country. The Indian government has made changes in the Cable Television Network Rules - 1994 as per which, MSOs (Multi System Operators) will get the registration for a 10-year period. Further, the process will be available online through the Broadcast Seva Portal. But this is not the biggest change. According to a PTI report, with the amended rules in place now, broadband service providers can leverage the infrastructure set up by cable TV operators to promote internet penetration to the last mile.




The rules make it clear that registration shall be granted or renewed for 10 years. The government has allowed cable TV operators to share the infrastructure with the broadband players so that internet services can be brought to the market quickly by leveraging the existing resources. It will definitely be a boost to the Digital India vision of the central government. To renew the registration, a processing fee of Rs 1 lakh will be applicable.

The newly amended rules will help businesses greatly. It will be easy to do business as registration is now available online and it will be granted for 10 years. Further, the sharing of infrastructure will enable the broadband service providers to offer services without investing a ton of money in the infrastructure. Cable TV operators are present throughout India and have a huge customer base. The broadband service providers could partner with the cable TV operators are market their services through them.

With the amended rules, a plethora of new opportunities have arisen for internet service providers (ISPs) in the country. MSOs who will see their registration expiring within seven months will be required to apply online through the Broadcast Seva Portal.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

