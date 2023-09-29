Open Dutch Fiber Reaches 1 Million Fiber Optic Connections

Open Dutch Fiber (ODF), a provider of fibre optic internet connectivity in the Netherlands, announced yesterday that it has reached the milestone of 1 million fibre optic connections. ODF, which was founded in April 2021, originally planned to reach 1 million Dutch households in 5 years, but has now achieved the milestone in just 2.5 years.

2 Million Fiber Optic Target

With the 1 million milestone achieved ahead of the target, ODF said it increased its ambition to 2 million fibre optic connections by 2025 earlier this year.









To further accelerate the construction of fibre optics, ODF acquired installation company TOF Group in June 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk.

ODF Focuses on Innovation

ODF said it has also focused on innovation, including through the use of alternative connection methods for high-rise buildings and by optimizing processes and deploying new technology.

"When we started Open Dutch Fiber in 2021, this was a scenario we didn't even dare to dream of. We wanted to accelerate the construction of fibre optics, because we think that many Dutch people have been waiting too long for fast and reliable internet. We reached this milestone of 1 million much earlier than expected thanks to innovation, guts, entrepreneurship, and flexibility," said Open Dutch Fiber.

Freedom of Choice

Open Dutch Fiber said it has recently welcomed three new operators to its network alongside Odido (formerly T-Mobile): Fiber Operator, The Fiber Group, and Weserve. This brings the total number of service providers using ODF to more than twelve.