Telenet and Fluvius Announce Joint Venture Name: Wyre

Telenet, a full-service provider, and Fluvius, the Flemish utilities group, have unveiled the name of their joint venture for infrastructure development. The venture, previously known as NetCo, will be officially named "Wyre." This announcement marks a significant milestone as Telenet and Fluvius gear up to commence network construction in early July 2023.

EC Approval

Following approval from the European Commission, Telenet and Fluvius are now poised to build an advanced network across Flanders and parts of Brussels. This regulatory clearance paves the way for the launch of their joint infrastructure company, Wyre, which is set to revolutionise connectivity in the region.

Shareholding Pattern

The collaboration between Telenet and Fluvius was first announced on July 19, 2022, with a shared vision of constructing a state-of-the-art network. Their joint efforts led to the creation of NetCo, a dedicated entity focused on building the future-proof network in Flanders and select areas of Brussels. Under the agreement, Telenet will hold a 66.8 percent stake in NetCo, with Fluvius owning the remaining 33.2 percent.

Wyre's Vision

The chosen name, Wyre, embodies the commitment to providing the best connectivity to users. According to the statement, the letter Y in the middle of Wyre refers to 'You' and the ambition to take everyone into the digital future by continuing to strengthen the existing network and show the way to fibre optic cable.

Through strengthening the existing network infrastructure and leading the way in fibre optic cable deployment, Wyre aims to empower the community and enable them to fully embrace the digital era with Gigabit connectivity.

The construction of the network of the future is slated to commence in early July 2023. Telenet and Fluvius are primed to work collaboratively under the Wyre brand to bring their vision to life and transform the digital connectivity landscape in the region.