Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Rumoured Specifications and Potential Launch Date

The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition) is reportedly in the works and might make its debut later this year. Following the absence of the rumoured Galaxy S22 FE last year, the Galaxy S23 FE has recently obtained the Safety Korea battery certification, indicating an imminent release. This upcoming device bears the model number SM-S711, while its battery is listed as EB-BS711ABY. These developments suggest that the Galaxy S23 FE will succeed last year's Galaxy S21 FE.

According to a recent listing on the Safety Korea battery certification website, discovered by Galaxy Club, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with the model number SM-S711 is indeed on the horizon. While the battery certification listing does not reveal specific details about the battery capacity, it serves as a strong indication of the device's impending arrival. The report also notes that the phone's battery is manufactured by Amperex.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Club report mentions that the handset has been spotted on Samsung's firmware servers, identified by the model number SM-S711, which is believed to be associated with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

While comprehensive specifications for the Galaxy S23 FE have not been disclosed in these recent developments, a previous report suggests that the smartphone might be powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos 2200 5G SoC. Additionally, it is rumoured to offer up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

As for the camera setup, the Galaxy S23 FE is speculated to sport a triple rear camera module, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. Accompanying this primary sensor could be a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, capable of supporting up to 3x optical zoom.

On the front, the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera. Other leaked details include a 4,500mAh battery and support for 25W wired charging. The report also suggests that the phone may launch in select regions as early as Q3, potentially hitting the market in July or August of this year.

Samsung enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados eagerly await the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, with hopes that it will offer an impressive array of features and build upon the success of its predecessor. As the launch date draws near, consumers can anticipate official announcements from Samsung unveiling the device's full specifications, pricing, and availability.