Equinix to Open Its First Data Center, KL1, in Kuala Lumpur in 2024

Equinix, a global digital infrastructure company, has announced plans to open its first data centre in Kuala Lumpur during the first quarter of 2024. This comes after the company's recent announcement regarding its entry into Malaysia's digital market with a data centre in Johor. Equinix says it commits over $100 million to empower businesses in Malaysia’s digital transformation and economic growth.

Empowering Businesses in the Digital Age

As Malaysia experiences rapid growth in cloud services, e-commerce adoption, and investments in 5G technology, the country has emerged as one of the ASEAN region's fastest-growing data centre markets, particularly in Johor and Kuala Lumpur. Equinix's expansion aims to meet the rising demand from local and international companies seeking digital infrastructure capacity in Malaysia.

The demand for digital infrastructure in Malaysia is expected to remain strong as the country embarks on Phase 2 of its MyDIGITAL blueprint for a digital economy. According to Synergy Research, Malaysia already ranks as the third-largest data centre colocation market in the ASEAN region and is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11 percent from 2022 to 2027.

Equinix KL1 Data Centre facility

Equinix says the upcoming data centre facility in Kuala Lumpur, named KL1, in addition to the recently announced JH1 facility in Johor with an initial investment of approximately $40 million, will provide the necessary digital infrastructure to enable businesses to thrive in Malaysia's digital economy.

Located in Cyberjaya, a key area within Kuala Lumpur's Multimedia Super Corridor, KL1 is slated to commence operations in Q1 2024. The initial phase of KL1 will feature 450 cabinets and provide 1,300 square meters of colocation space. Once fully developed, it will offer a total capacity of 900 cabinets and 2,630 square meters of colocation space.

KL1 is expected to facilitate the exchange of high volumes of Internet traffic for global networks, content providers, and enterprises through Equinix Internet Exchange.

With its robust multi-cloud connectivity capabilities, KL1, along with Equinix Fabric, will empower customers to deploy their infrastructure and seamlessly connect with leading cloud service providers such as Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, ensuring the utmost security and privacy for their critical business data.

Equinix Data Centres

Equinix currently operates 51 data centres across Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Singapore in the Asia-Pacific region. The expansion into Indonesia and Malaysia further solidifies Equinix's commitment to supporting the burgeoning digital ecosystem in the region, catering to the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age.