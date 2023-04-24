Samsung Brings Enhance-X App for Galaxy Phones, Check What it is

Smartphone AI has become increasingly advanced in enhancing images through the use of complex algorithms. These algorithms analyse various features of the image, such as faces and objects, and adjust elements like brightness, contrast, saturation, and sharpness to create a more visually appealing image. Additionally, AI technology can remove distortions and noise, resulting in clearer and more detailed pictures. Some AI-based photo editing apps even provide users with features to modify facial features, remove unwanted elements, and add special effects. Currently, Google's Pixel devices are leading the way in AI image optimisation, but other tech companies, such as Samsung, are trying to catch up.

Recently, Samsung released a new app called Galaxy Enhance-X, aimed at transforming the photo editing experience for users of their Galaxy S23 series of phones. Utilising cutting-edge AI technology, the app enables users to quickly and easily enhance and repair their photos with just one click. With the ability to adjust brightness, sharpness, HDR, and colour, users can elevate their photos from ordinary to extraordinary in mere seconds. Furthermore, the app offers other features, such as facial feature modification, reflection and shadow removal, background blurring, and distortion correction.

The app is currently available on the Galaxy Store, with an initial version of 1.0.55 and a file size of approximately 85MB. It is only compatible with the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models, but support for the Galaxy S22 series is expected soon. Samsung plans to make the app available on more models in the future, making photo editing more accessible and effortless than ever before. Galaxy Enhance-X provides users with the freedom to express their creativity and enhance their photos with minimal effort. Whether the app would make it for the more affordable devices or not is something we will have to wait and see.