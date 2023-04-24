Enjoy These Captivating, Netflix-Exclusive Sci-Fi Thriller Films to Escape Reality

The future shock that our generation is already experiencing, as a result of the development of numerous higher-order technologies such as ChatGPT, drones, and IoT, is making us realize that we already live in a sci-fi world. Science fiction films have portrayed stories that have changed the way we perceive reality, covering everything from time travel to space exploration and beyond.

Netflix, the most well-known international OTT platform, excels in the sci-fi genre and offers a diverse selection of genres. In this article, we have compiled a list of the best Netflix sci-fi thriller films that focus on women for your entertainment.

To view the Netflix list of must-watch sci-fi thrillers with a strong female focus, please scroll down.

Jung_E

In the 22nd century, due to climate change, the world has become inhospitable, and people now live inside artificial structures. There is a war within the refuge, and Yun Jung-Yi, the elite commander of the Allied forces, is used as a test subject for a brain cloning procedure. The cloning experiment could be a critical factor in winning the battle.

Oxygen

Liz Hansen wakes up from a deep hypnosis in a coffin-sized air-sealed cryogenic unit, with no memory of how she got there. As the oxygen supplies progressively run out, Liz must maintain her composure and rely on M.I.L.O., the advanced AI onboard the pod, to piece together her jumbled memories and reconstruct her muddled identity.

Awake

After a mysterious calamity destroys all electronics and renders humans incapable of sleeping, there is widespread hysteria. Researchers work around the clock to find a solution before the human species is wiped out by the consequences of unexplained insomnia. Jill, a former soldier, must decide whether to protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world when she learns that her young daughter might hold the key to redemption.

I am Mother

I Am Mother is set in a dystopian future where robots are at war with humans. The movie tests a mother's love as Clara Rugaard portrays Daughter, an adolescent nurtured by her mechanical mother to repopulate the Earth—a bond that is quickly put to the test.

TAU

Julia (Maika Monroe), once a street-smart vagabond, is the latest prisoner whose body and mind will be used in a deadly experiment. TAU, an advanced artificial intelligence created covertly by her sociopath and enigmatic prisoner Alex (Ed Skrein), is the only thing preventing her from escaping. The futuristic smart home and laboratory of Alex are automated by TAU, which is armed with a battalion of drones and robots. The lab's walls are covered with screens that allow viewers to visually go from grassy plains to the depths of space.

Bird Box

When a mysterious force decimates the population, the survivors must avoid an entity that resembles their greatest fears, knowing that seeing it will cause their death. A mother and her children embark on a dangerous journey through the woods and down a river in search of sanctuary and the possibility of a fresh start. They must travel blindfolded to avoid being seen by the evil that is pursuing them.

Ex Machina

Caleb, a 26-year-old programmer for the biggest online corporation in the world, wins a contest to spend a week at the private mountain retreat of Nathan, the company's reclusive CEO. But when Caleb arrives at the isolated location, he learns that he must participate in an unusual and exciting experiment in which he must communicate with the first true artificial intelligence in the world, who is housed in the form of a stunning female robot.