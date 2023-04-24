Netplus Broadband Launches Double-Speed Offer for Customers

Netplus Broadband, a leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) in India, especially in the Northern region, has announced the launch of double-speed plans for its customers. The company's entry-level broadband plan offers a speed of 100 Mbps with truly unlimited data and unlimited calling for a monthly subscription of Rs 499.

Netplus Most Affordable Entry-level Broadband Plan

Customers can take advantage of double-speed, truly unlimited data offers from Netplus Broadband. With the increasing demand for high-speed internet, Netplus Broadband's latest offering is expected to boost online businesses and cater to the needs of individuals and self-help groups.

Netplus Broadband's entry-level plan is more affordable than other players in the market and offers unlimited data and voice calling benefits. Netplus Broadband says other ISPs offer unlimited internet and unlimited calling with internet speeds of 40 Mbps at Rs 499 monthly charges.

Netplus Broadband Double Speed Unlimited Plans

To keep up with market trends, the company has launched double-speed unlimited plans for Rs 499, Rs 599, and Rs 699, along with entertainment unlimited plans for Rs 999, 1299, 1499, and 3999. These plans come with free OTT services, high-speed data, and voice calls.

Commenting on the announcement, S Gurdeep Singh, Chairman of Jujhar Group, said, "The new plan is the epitome of our commitment to our customers and is part of our strategy to provide maximum value and delight to our customers. This is a value proposition that offers 2X speed to our customers over market offerings."

"We have introduced one of the most affordable and exciting plans for our valued customers before the much-anticipated summer season. Our goal with this initiative was to provide unlimited streaming at extremely low prices. We are extremely proud that Netplus broadband services have successfully established themselves as one of the fastest-growing in the country."

Netplus Broadband is available in more than 400 cities across eight states in North India, and the new plans are open to both existing and new customers. This move is expected to attract a significant number of customers and cement the company's position in the broadband market.