Green Mountain to Expand Operations at OSL1-Enebakk Facility

Green Mountain, a sustainable data centre provider based in Norway, is set to expand its operations with the construction of a new 10 MW building at its OSL1-Enebakk site outside Oslo. The two-storey building, which will be an extension to two existing buildings dedicated to an international cloud provider, will cover 5800 square meters and increase the client's total footprint to 18 MW. The project is expected to be completed in May 2024, with construction already underway.

Colocation facility

In addition to the built-to-suit project for this client the campus also holds a 13.5 MW colocation facility that was completed in December 2022. This adds to the company's growth in recent months, with expansions at all of their sites. This expansion is a testament to Norway's value proposition in the data centre industry, including renewable and affordable power, strong connectivity, a competent workforce, and stable framework conditions.

Design and Build contractor

According to the statement, Green Mountain has always been committed to running its data centres on 100% renewable power and leading the market in energy efficiency. The Design and Build contractor for the new project is CTS Nordics, who will use modular builds to construct and connect the buildings. The current data centre will remain in full operation during construction, creating new jobs at the site.

Norway is beginning to make its mark in the data centre industry. The Norwegian government recently announced implementing new regulations to increase national control over data centres operating in the country. The regulations will require data centre operators to register and comply with security requirements, and the National Communications Authority will have an expanded role in overseeing the industry.