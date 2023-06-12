atNorth Announces Fully Operational Third Iceland Data Center, ICE03

atNorth has officially launched its third data centre in Iceland, ICE03. atNorth says the facility, constructed within a remarkable 11-month timeframe, is now fully operational with an initial capacity of 10 MW. This development marks a significant milestone for atNorth, as it expands its network to a total of six data centres across the region, with an additional site, FIN02, currently under construction in Finland.

Also Read: atNorth Acquires Two Data Centres in Finland From Advania

ICE03: Strategic Location and Advantages

The strategic positioning of ICE03 in Iceland, ranked among the top ten markets for data centre locations, offers numerous advantages. atNorth says Iceland, with its cool climate and access to a highly skilled workforce, is an ideal location for data centres.

Furthermore, the country's energy supply is derived from 100 percent renewable hydro and geothermal sources. Iceland also benefits from robust connectivity, thanks to multiple undersea fibre optic cables connecting it to key destinations such as the UK, Ireland, North America, and mainland Scandinavia.

Also Read: Equinix to Open Its First Data Center, KL1, in Kuala Lumpur in 2024

Expansions Possibilities and Enhanced Security

ICE03 provides the flexibility for future expansions, potentially reaching a capacity of up to 50 MW. Its unique location, 250 km north of Reykjavik, sets it apart from the concentration of data centres in the capital and enhances its security and disaster recovery capabilities. According to the statement, atNorth, by diversifying the placement of its data centres, demonstrates its commitment to ensuring the highest levels of data protection and business continuity for its clients.

ICE03 Location, Akureyri

Notably, the town of Akureyri, where ICE03 is situated, serves as a technology hub and offers exciting job opportunities for the already skilled local workforce. Akureyri provides businesses with an affordable and sustainable environment for their data hosting needs. Companies can achieve significant cost efficiencies by leveraging Iceland's cool climate, abundant renewable energy sources, and excellent connectivity.

Furthermore, ICE03's close proximity to an international airport enables atNorth to efficiently deliver high-precision services to European businesses seeking to decarbonize and migrate their IT operations.

Also Read: atNorth to Build a New 15MW Data Centre Campus in Helsinki

atNorth

atNorth currently operates six data centres across Iceland, Sweden, and Finland, with plans to open a seventh site in Finland in 2024. By expanding its network and focusing on sustainable infrastructure, atNorth is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for high-performance computing solutions in the Nordic region.

As the demand for data centres continues to rise, atNorth's commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities in strategic locations underscores its dedication to supporting the digital transformation and sustainable growth of businesses in Nordic countries.