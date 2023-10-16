Subco Deploys Ciena GeoMesh Extreme to Upgrade Oman Australia Cable



SUBCO, an undersea connectivity provider, has announced the upgrade of its Oman Australia Cable (OAC) to a maximum capacity of 48 Tbps, supporting increased bandwidth demands. SUBCO said it has deployed Ciena's GeoMesh Extreme solution, powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme, in the 6500 Packet-Optical Platform. This upgrade enables a resilient and reliable undersea corridor between Australia and Europe via the Oman Australia Cable (OAC).

Ciena's Technology Upgrade

Ciena noted that this deployment follows the successful upgrade of the Indigo Submarine Cable, and SUBCO is once again utilising Ciena technologies on the OAC. "OAC provides the market with the most secure and diverse route to connect Europe with the Asia Pacific and plays a vital role in enhancing Australia's digital resiliency," said SUBCO.

OAC Submarine Cable

OAC is a 9,800 km submarine cable that connects Muscat, Oman, and Perth, Australia, with an alternate path leading from Salalah, Oman, into Europe and Africa. This alternate path is expected to be ready by 2024.

The cable, launched for commercial service in November 2022, provides a secure and diverse route to connect Europe with the Asia Pacific, playing a crucial role in enhancing Australia's digital resiliency.

Strengthened Australia-Europe Link

The official statement notes that the upgrade to 48 Tbps will help meet the growing bandwidth demands of customers in Australia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. It will also support new and emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.