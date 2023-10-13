Sparkle Signs Agreement With Kush Investments for Virtual Fibers on Equiano Submarine Cable



Sparkle, a global telecommunications operator, signed an agreement this week with Kush Investments, a UAE-based firm, for the provision of virtual fibres on the Equiano submarine cable. Equiano is a new submarine cable that connects South Africa, Nigeria, and Portugal. By acquiring virtual fibre on Sparkle's Equiano asset, Kush Investments will be able to strengthen its ICT infrastructure portfolio and develop new business opportunities and projects in the telecommunications sector in West Africa.

Virtual Fibre Agreement

This agreement follows the one reached last June for a virtual fibre on the upcoming Blue and Raman Submarine Cable Systems between Djibouti and Europe, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Digital Coverage

Kush Investments said, "This second infrastructure investment aims at completing the digital coverage of the Sub-Saharan region of the continent from east to west. We are extremely pleased to partner with Sparkle on these initiatives and look forward to implementing new projects to drive the continued growth of the digital ecosystem in the years to come."

Benefits for Africa

"We are delighted with this new agreement with Kush Investments, which confirms our shared vision on the importance of accelerating the development of international telecommunication infrastructures to support the impressive digital growth of Africa. We are also proud to see how our recent acquisition on Equiano is already proving to be key to implementing our vision on the evolution of the telecom sector in the continent," said Sparkle.

