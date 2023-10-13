Bharti Airtel Prepaid International Roaming Packs For Short-Term Travel Explained

Airtel offers two affordable prepaid international roaming packs for short-term travel: a 1-day pack for Rs 649 and a 10-day pack for Rs 899. The 10-day pack is the better option for most travelers, as it offers more value for money.

Highlights

  • The 10-day pack is valid for 10 days and is a good option for travellers who are planning a 3-4 day or short-term trip.
  • You can monitor all your usage using the Airtel Thanks app, even while traveling internationally.
  • Airtel International packs are activated, and their validity begins once you travel abroad and engage in chargeable usage.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid International Roaming Packs For Short-Term Travel Explained
Bharti Airtel International Roaming Packs bring joy to international travellers by eliminating concerns about network selection. You can choose packs based on your destination, as these packs work across 180 plus countries, grouped into two distinct sets. As the festive season approaches and the year-end draws near, if you're planning any short-term international trips during long weekends, we have covered Airtel Prepaid International Roaming packs for short-term travel in the following sections. Now, let's explore what Airtel offers its users for their short-term international needs.

Airtel 1 Day Prepaid IR Pack

The entry-level Airtel prepaid IR Pack is priced at Rs 649 and includes 100 minutes of free outgoing calls, incoming calls, and calls to India. The pack also includes 10 Free SMSs and 500 MB of free data, all with a one-day validity. However, there is another Airtel pack that we believe is ideal for short-term travel, which we will discuss next.

Airtel 10 Day Prepaid IR Pack

Airtel's Prepaid IR pack for 10 days is priced at Rs 899 and offers 100 minutes of free local outgoing calls, incoming calls, and calls to India, along with 20 Free SMSs and 1GB of high-speed data. This pack is valid for 10 days. If you're planning a 3-4 day or short-term trip, this pack should be sufficient to keep you connected while roaming internationally.

Track Usage on Airtel Thanks App

Rest assured, you can monitor all your usage using the Airtel Thanks app, even while travelling internationally. Once the high-speed data from your international roaming pack is exhausted, data services will be blocked on prepaid. Additionally, you can recharge with Voice or Data IR top-ups for extra usage.

The beauty of Airtel International packs lies in their versatility. If you are travelling to multiple countries, the same pack will work across the covered countries, providing benefits specific to each country.

Conclusion

All Airtel International Roaming packs are activated, and their validity begins once you travel abroad and engage in chargeable usage such as SMS, voice, and data consumption on international roaming. For prepaid users, these packs can be purchased up to 30 days before the date of travel. If you do not travel within the 30-day window, the pack will automatically expire. More details about Airtel International Packs can be found at airtel.in/ir-packs.

