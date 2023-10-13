JioBook 11 Limited Period Offer Launched on Amazon

Jio has announced the launch of JioBook, a laptop that Jio claims is best suited for basic work and students, in August, as reported by TelecomTalk. At that time, Jio stated that JioBook would be available in India for Rs 16,499 starting from August 5th, 2023, as an exclusive introductory offer, valid until stock lasts. However, Jio now has a limited-period offer on the JioBook 11, which is available for sale on Amazon and JioMart. Read on to learn more about the pricing.









Also Read: Jio Launches JioBharat B1 Series Phone

JioBook Offer Explained

JioBook was actually listed on the website at a price of Rs 25,000. Now, as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, Jio has priced the JioBook to Rs 14,499 from its previous price of Rs 16,499, as part of a limited-time deal. The device is also available on JioMart at the same price point. Additionally, there are further offers such as No Cost EMI, bank offers, and other promotions to make this deal even more appealing.

JioBook Specs

Weighing 990 grams, the JioBook will run on JioOS and comes in JioBlue color. A quick look at the JioBook specifications includes 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with SD card expandable up to 256GB. It is powered by the Mediatek MT 8788 Octa Core 2.0 GHz ARM V8-A 64-bit processor. Jio claims a battery backup of 8 hours, and you can find more details about the product in the link covered by TelecomTalk below.

Also Read: JioBook from Reliance Jio: Everything to Know Including Features and Price

Consumers opting for the JioBook will also receive 100GB of cloud storage at no additional cost with DigiBoxx. Additionally, customers will be provided with a year of Quick Heal Antivirus protection.