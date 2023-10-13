Five Popular Korean Dramas You Can Stream on Netflix



Utilise your Netflix subscription to the fullest by watching these legendary Korean dramas on the OTT platform. You definitely don't want to miss these, as they are some of the most popular shows on Netflix and have received positive reviews from various K-drama websites.

For those who are unfamiliar with the K-world or are simply curious about which Korean dramas are available on Netflix, we present a list of the five most-watched and successful Korean dramas ever, all of which are available on Netflix.









Also Read: Must-Watch Korean Dramas Streaming on OTT in October

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God

This Korean drama, also known as "Goblin," first aired in 2016 and remains one of the greatest successes in the genre. This romantic fantasy drama, starring Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, and Yoo In-na in key roles, follows the life of a 940-year-old immortal Goblin on a quest to find his bride. As the plot unfolds, he ultimately meets the chosen one. Don't miss this drama, which boasts an IMDb rating of 8.6/10 and is filled with romance, some comedy, and plenty of drama. (Keep some tissues on hand)

The Legend of the Blue Sea

"The Legend of the Blue Sea" revolves around the story of a mermaid and a con artist, inspired by a Joseon legend from Korea's collection of unofficial historical legends. The original plot featured a fisherman discovering a mermaid and releasing her into the water. This is not your typical love story but encompasses the best aspects of South Korean dramas, including themes of rebirth, fate, and love. The show stars two well-known faces in K-entertainment, Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji-hyun.

Also Read: Four Anime Series to Binge-Watch on Netflix in 2023

Business Proposal

If you enjoy comedies and dramas with a feel-good factor, "Business Proposal" should be on your watchlist. This highly talked-about rom-com stars Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Se Jeong, Kim Min Kyu, and Seol In Ah in the lead roles. The TV show is based on a webcomic of the same name, with a captivating plot that will give you chills. The story revolves around Shin Ha-ri, an employee who ends up going on a blind date in place of her friend, only to discover that the date is the president of her company.

The Glory

"The Glory," a Korean television program, was adored by both reviewers and viewers. It won three prizes at the Baeksang Arts Awards. Unlike the typical romance-focused dramas, "The Glory" offers a compelling plot. It follows a student who has experienced bullying throughout the years and plots revenge against all of her tormentors. Some of the show's scenes are based on real-life events in the lives of South Korean middle school students.

Also Read: Top Netflix Comedies for a Hilarious Binge-Watch Experience

Descendants of the Sun

"Descendants of the Sun" captivates viewers with its unique plot involving a surgeon and a member of the special forces. If you're a fan of love stories, this romantic blockbuster should be on your radar. You'll be eager for more by the time you reach the 16th and final episode of the show.

Enjoy these captivating Korean dramas available on Netflix and dive into the world of K-drama entertainment!