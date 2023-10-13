Starlink to Offer Space Broadband Directly to Phone from 2024

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The company has mentioned that there will be no hardware or firmware changes required for the technology to work. Users won't even need to download any special app on their phone.

Highlights

  • Starlink will start the 'Direct to Cell' service in 2024. Users will be able to get seamless access to text, voice, and data if they have an LTE phone.
  • It is a more natural progression towards boosting the adoption of satellite connectivity services by consumers.
  • The company has shared the details about the service that will launch next year on its website. 

Follow Us

starlink to offer space broadband directly to
Starlink will start the 'Direct to Cell' service in 2024. Users will be able to get seamless access to text, voice, and data if they have an LTE phone. It is a more natural progression towards boosting the adoption of satellite connectivity services by consumers. The company has shared the details about the service that will launch next year on its website.

Starlink said, "Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities enable ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing wherever you may be on land, lakes, or coastal waters."




Read More - Starlink Addresses Indian Govt’s Concern, May Launch Services Soon

To be precise, the texting services under the 'Direct-to-Cell' service from Starlink will start in 2024. Whereas the voice and data along with IoT connectivity services will start in 2025. The company has said that 'Direct-to-Cell' will connect IoT devices with the common LTE standards. Regardless of the location of the consumer, if the sky is visible, any LTE phone will be able to connect and work with the 'Direct-to-Cell' service from Starlink.

The company has mentioned that there would be no hardware or firmware changes required for the technology to work. Users won't even need to download any special app on their phone. It will be a very convenient connectivity service for consumers, especially the ones who are travelling to remote locations where mobile networks are not available.

Read More - Amazon Silently Applies for GMPCS License in India: Report

The company said, "Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capability have an advanced eNodeB modem onboard that acts like a cellphone tower in space, allowing network integration similar to a standard roaming partner."

SpaceX will launch the 'Direct to Cell' satellites of Starlink using the Falcon 9 rocket and then Starship. Once the satellites reach the orbit, they will directly connect over laser backhaul to the Starlink constellation to provide global connectivity. Starlink has partnered with telecom service providers globally to offer this service to their consumers as well. Companies such as T-Moblie (USA), Optus (Australia), Rogers (Canada), KDDI (Japan), One NZ (New Zealand), and Salt (Switzerland) have partnered with Starlink.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

DGupta :

You cannot beat physics and economic fundamentals. Network cost per GB is significantly higher for mobile cellular data vs fiber.…

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

DGupta :

TCS behaves like an old school, underpromise and overdeliver culture on the project execution side. Engineering and project management mindset,…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

DGupta :

Good news. The deployment rate is about 5,600 sites a month. This means if BSNL has agreed to it circle…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

Faraz :

So not even in 2024.. great. Keep waiting. BSNL 4G will launch in 2026 as who would be asking for…

BSNL 4G/5G Networks will be Rolled Out in 18 Months:…

arun_b :

Following is the FUP limit for Jio Airfiber. I think this is not fare.

Jio AirFiber Launched: Live in 8 Cities, Check out all…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments