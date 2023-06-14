Sparkle and Kush Investments Ink Deal for Virtual Fiber Solution Linking Djibouti to Europe and India



Sparkle, the first international service provider from Italy, has joined forces with Kush Investments, an investment firm based in the UAE, in a significant move to bolster telecommunications infrastructure in East Africa. The partnership was announced following the signing of a strategic agreement at Sparkle's headquarters in Rome, setting the stage for an ambitious long-term project involving the Blue and Raman Submarine Cable Systems.

Connect East Africa with Europe and India

According to the statement, the agreement, formalized by the CIO of Kush Investments and CEO of Sparkle, will facilitate the implementation of a virtual fibre solution linking Mumbai and Djibouti with Europe (via Palermo, Genoa, Marseille, and Milan) as well as India (Mumbai). This network infrastructure will not only expand Kush Investments' asset portfolio in the ICT sector but also present new opportunities for business development and telecom projects across East Africa.

Sparkle and Kush Investments Partnership

However, the collaboration between Sparkle and Kush Investments extends beyond the scope of submarine cable systems. The joint statement says, both companies are committed to broadening their partnership in the telecom and ICT sectors, aligning with the rapid growth observed in East Africa - the continent's fastest-growing region in recent years.

Sparkle says it is eager to strengthen cooperation in Africa by leveraging its extensive portfolio of digital services. Sparkle also expressed its readiness to contribute to education in the field of digital infrastructure through training programs aimed at sharing knowledge and empowering individuals in the sector.

Kush Investments of Dubai, UAE, focuses on impactful investments in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, innovation, financial services, and agriculture across Africa.

The collaboration between Sparkle and Kush Investments signifies a significant milestone in expanding East Africa's telecommunications landscape. The region is poised to experience accelerated economic growth, innovation, and improved communication networks by enhancing connectivity and access to advanced digital infrastructure.